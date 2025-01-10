Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Town hall chiefs in South Tyneside warned the region faces a “real challenge” with domestic abuse amid 2,500 incidents being reported over a recent six month period.

The issue was raised at the latest meeting of South Tyneside Council’s ruling cabinet as part of the local authority’s performance update on the first half of 2024/25, up to September 2024.

Cllr Ruth Berkley, lead member for adults, health and independence, stressed “important work” is underway to try to address domestic abuse and it is a “challenge” they are “determined to tackle”.

South Tyneside has the highest rate of domestic abuse in the Northumbria Police force area

The report which went before councillors noted 1,256 domestic abuse incidents were reported in South Tyneside during quarter two, from July to September 2024, taking figures for the six month period from April to 2,506.

The cumulative rate of domestic abuse, 335.8 per 10,000 population, was 1% higher than the quarter one figure of 332.6 but 1.4% lower than the same period in 2023/24, where it was 340.5.

Meanwhile the report highlighted South Tyneside “continues to have the highest rate of domestic abuse in the Northumbria Police force area”.

Cllr Berkley, speaking at the meeting (on Wednesday, January 8), said: “I know that domestic abuse rates are one area where we know we have a real challenge locally.

“As these increases and decreases are not significantly changing, we should review this data in context, accepting that increasing reports can be a positive outcome for those feeling more confident to speak out.

“It should also be noted that part of our strategy is to increase confidence in our communities to report domestic abuse.”

She added it is “important to have a strong picture of those reporting incidents” to allow the council to develop a “profile of our victims and perpetrators to target resources appropriately”.

This would support the local authority to “reach into those communities where incidents are high but service involvement is low”.

In November 2024 the council agreed its revised domestic abuse strategy for 2025-28, with a “stronger focus on prevention to raise awareness, resilience and empower young people to understand what a healthy relationship is.”

The month also saw the grand opening of the new Restart Integrated Domestic Abuse Hub at Chichester House in South Shields.

The service is delivered by the council’s public health directorate and offers a range of support to people in South Tyneside impacted by domestic abuse.

It received nearly 3,000 referrals over 2023/24, predominantly for victims and their children, but also to work with perpetrators on behaviour change to reduce incidents and “break the cycle of abuse”.

Cllr Berkley added the council has “committed to continue to expand the offer” provided within the hub over the coming years.

She continued: “Important work is underway to try to address domestic abuse.

“We all have a responsibility to ensure that the actions of our strategy are carried out, that our services are commissioned in line with need, are fit for purpose and provide wrap-around tailored support for all those affected by domestic abuse.

“Domestic abuse is a challenge that we are determined to tackle.”

Measures being carried out by the council include additional training for staff, establishing a domestic abuse “champions” network, offering group support sessions for victims and starting monthly multi-agency drop in events.

The meeting also heard the local authority is to continue to strengthen its safer accommodation offer for victims of domestic abuse.