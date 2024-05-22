'Game on' - South Tyneside MPs react to Rishi Sunak calling a general election
Voters in the UK will head to the polls on Thursday, July 4, as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calls a general election.
Rumours have been building throughout today (Wednesday, May 22) that the PM would be calling a summer election.
The general election announcement comes just weeks after the local elections were held on Thursday, May 2.
In a statement, the Prime Minister said: “Now is the moment for Britain to choose its future, to decide whether we want to build on the progress we have made or risk going back to square one with no plan and no certainty.
“Earlier today I spoke with His Majesty the King to request the dissolution of Parliament.
“The King has granted this request and we will have a general election on July 4.”
Emma Lewell-Buck, the MP for South Shields, simply tweeted a two-word response to the Prime Minister’s announcement.
She said: “Game on.”
Speaking ahead of the election announcement, Kate Osborne, the MP for Jarrow, has called on the Labour Party to “fix the mess” following years of Conservative leadership.
She commented: “We need an end to this shambolic regime that has ruined so many lives over the last 14 years.
