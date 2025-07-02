How every Tyne & Wear MP voted on the Government's controversial welfare reform bill

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 12:51 BST

The Government succeeded last night (July 1) in pushing through its controversial welfare reforms bill, but there were a number of Tyne & Wear Labour MPs who voted against the government.

The controversial bill looked to reduce the number of people on personal independent payments (PIP) and Universal Credit disability payments to get more people back into work and reduce the financial burden on the Government.

However, the bill was challenged by many back-bench MPs who were concerned about the impact it would have on people living with both mental and physical disabilities.

The disability charity Disability Rights UK said the cuts would “push an additional 400,000 people into poverty, including 50,000 children”.

Concerns the Government would not get sufficient support to push through the bill led to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer making a number of last minute compromises.

The watered down bill was eventually pushed through Parliament with a majority of 179 votes. However, there were still a significant number of Labour MPs, including from Tyne & Wear, who voted against the Government’s plan.

Check out how your MP voted.

MP Votes

See how your MP voted on the Government's welfare reforms.

Sunderland Central MP Lewis Atkinson voted in support of the Government's welfare reforms.

Sunderland Central MP Lewis Atkinson

Sunderland Central MP Lewis Atkinson voted in support of the Government's welfare reforms.

North Durham MP Luke Akehurst voted in support of the Government's welfare reforms.

North Durham MP Luke Akehurst

North Durham MP Luke Akehurst voted in support of the Government's welfare reforms.

Mark Ferguson, the MP for Gateshead Central and Whickham voted in support of the Government's welfare reforms.

Mark Ferguson, the MP for Gateshead Central and Whickham.

Mark Ferguson, the MP for Gateshead Central and Whickham voted in support of the Government's welfare reforms.

