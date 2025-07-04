Council chiefs are facing demands for review into claims they have served a ‘double fault’ with a £180,000 scheme to upgrade South Tyneside’s tennis courts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Westoe ward councillor Paul Brenen says South Tyneside Council accepted the cash from the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), without what he claims was full scrutiny, and will now be imposing charges for an activity which used to be free.

He believes they accepted the cash without considering other options - while keeping councillors in the dark. He also says they were wrong to agree to place the running of facilities in the hands of private company We Do Tennis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It plans to introduce a minimum £2 an hour playing fee on courts which were previously free of charge.

At its nearest courts to South Tyneside, at Stockton and Newcastle, it charges £4 an hour – and £7 in some other areas.

A councillor is calling for a probe into funding for tennis courts across South Tyneside. | Other 3rd Party

Coun Brenen, a member of the South Tyneside Alliance Group, is calling for a probe into the decision-making process and aims to raise his concerns at a meeting of the council’s Our Place Select Committee on Thursday, July 17.

He is supported by fellow councillor Kate Owens-Palmer.

Coun Brenen said: “It may seem a small fee, but that could be a considerable fee to someone who has very little and who wants to play tennis. These courts have been free to play on for generations and they should stay that way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “This is putting tennis behind a paywall and into the hands of this company. People used to just be able to turn up and play for free.

“The ward councillors have been told nothing about this, and all three members in this ward are not happy about this.

“South Tyneside has problems with obesity and this plan is taking away a service that should be there for free. I’m deputy chair of the select committee and I’ve called this scheme in and want the whole process to go under scrutiny. I would like the council to reverse this whole process.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Tyneside Council refused to reveal the source of the funding or the full scale of the planned revamp.

But in June, it confirmed it had netted the cash windfall from the LTA and that extensive court improvements were being made.

It also said it had partnered with We Do Tennis, a community interest company, based in Welton, near Hull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the upgrade, court time must be booked online via the LTA’s website.

Players will then type a code given into an electronic keyboard at the gate of the court.

Park tennis courts across South Tyneside are set for investment of more than £180,000. | Other 3rd Party

However, free weekend playing sessions are planned as part of the volunteer-led LTA Free Park Tennis initiative.

Cllr Jim Foreman, the council’s lead member for governance, finance and corporate services, has praised the upgrade initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the investment would ensure courts remain accessible, welcoming and fit for purpose, while opening tennis up to more people.

A South Tyneside Council spokeswoman confirmed courts had previously been free.

She added: “We can confirm that a presentation outlining the project is scheduled to be considered at the Our Place Scrutiny Committee meeting on 17 July.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.