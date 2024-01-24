Images revealed of proposed affordable housing development in Jarrow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Tyneside Council’s planning department recently received an application for land at Inverness Road in the borough’s Bede ward.

The parcel of land lies within the Perth Green area, adjacent to Perth Avenue and Iona Road, and contains a multi-use games area (MUGA).

The proposals include a number of two-bedroom flats, and homes offering two, three and four bedrooms.

A CGI image of how a new affordable housing development in Jarrow could look.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials confirms Karbon Homes would be the housing provider for the scheme upon completion.

Those behind the housing scheme have now revealed artist’s impressions of how the new homes could look, subject to planning permission being granted.

Developers have added the new homes would provide much-needed social housing in the context of huge waiting lists in the region.

Laura Devaney, land and partnerships director at Esh Construction, said: “It has been recently publicised that over 40,000 households are on the waiting list for social housing throughout the North East.

“This means that bringing forward this type of development is crucial in order to reduce these numbers.

“We are pleased that plans have now been submitted for another scheme that, if approved, will deliver high quality affordable homes for local people.”

Each home will include individual gardens and private parking facilities.

Elsewhere on the site, the provision of a new sustainable urban drainage system will help to reduce the risk of flooding, as well as new planting being included to create habitats for wildlife.

Applicants describe the project as a ‘£9 million scheme’ which has been developed with support from firms Lichfields, CK21, Anthony Watson Architects and Elliott Associates, as well as Homes England.

Karbon Homes is expected to take ownership of the properties upon completion.

Laura Devaney, of Esh Construction, added: “The development has been brought forward as part of our land-led solution which aims to alleviate work for providers by allowing them to focus on viability and customer need, while we assess technical, design and construction detail.

“This is the second land-led development that has been brought forward in partnership with Karbon Homes and I’d like to thank all parties for their involvement so far.”

A decision on the planning application is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments can be made on the application, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website, until February 9, 2024.