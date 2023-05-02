News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
Less than a minute ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
1 hour ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
1 hour ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
2 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
4 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK

‘It is the honour of my life to be your voice’ - Emma Lewell-Buck celebrates ten years as South Shields MP

Emma Lewell-Buck is celebrating the ten-year anniversary of her election as the Member of Parliament for South Shields.

By Ryan Smith
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:12 BST- 2 min read

Ms Lewell-Buck has tweeted her thanks to her constituents in South Shields as she marks a decade as the MP for the town.

She was elected as the South Shields MP on May 2, 2013, in a by-election that was triggered by the resignation of David Miliband, who had held the position from 2001 until 2013.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Her election was historic as she became the first ever female to be the Member of Parliament for South Shields.

South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck says she will not be claiming the cost of a staff party on expensesSouth Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck says she will not be claiming the cost of a staff party on expenses
South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck says she will not be claiming the cost of a staff party on expenses
Most Popular

Having been born and raised in South Tyneside, she described holding the position on the ten-year anniversary of her election as the “honour of her life” on Twitter.

Her tweet said: “South Shields, ten years ago you elected me as your MP. It was and remains the honour of my life to be your voice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There are so many people to thank who have supported me and my team.

“These are the people who have and continue to work day and night for a better South Shields and a Labour Government.

“It’s impossible to give you all a shout out but you know who you are and you know how much I respect you all.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Thank you gorgeous South Shields constituents, I won’t ever let you down.”

During her time in office, Ms Lewell-Buck has been the Shadow Minister for Children and Families, as well as the Shadow Minister for Communities and Local Government.

She has also previously been elected as a member of the Work and Pensions Select Committee.

Just last week, Emma raised the issue of Chuter Ede closing in the House of Commons, asking the government if their lack of financial support in local areas is to blame for the closure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Related topics:Emma Lewell-BuckMember of ParliamentSouth Shields