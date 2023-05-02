‘It is the honour of my life to be your voice’ - Emma Lewell-Buck celebrates ten years as South Shields MP
Emma Lewell-Buck is celebrating the ten-year anniversary of her election as the Member of Parliament for South Shields.
Ms Lewell-Buck has tweeted her thanks to her constituents in South Shields as she marks a decade as the MP for the town.
She was elected as the South Shields MP on May 2, 2013, in a by-election that was triggered by the resignation of David Miliband, who had held the position from 2001 until 2013.
Her election was historic as she became the first ever female to be the Member of Parliament for South Shields.
Having been born and raised in South Tyneside, she described holding the position on the ten-year anniversary of her election as the “honour of her life” on Twitter.
Her tweet said: “South Shields, ten years ago you elected me as your MP. It was and remains the honour of my life to be your voice.
“There are so many people to thank who have supported me and my team.
“These are the people who have and continue to work day and night for a better South Shields and a Labour Government.
“It’s impossible to give you all a shout out but you know who you are and you know how much I respect you all.
“Thank you gorgeous South Shields constituents, I won’t ever let you down.”
During her time in office, Ms Lewell-Buck has been the Shadow Minister for Children and Families, as well as the Shadow Minister for Communities and Local Government.
She has also previously been elected as a member of the Work and Pensions Select Committee.
Just last week, Emma raised the issue of Chuter Ede closing in the House of Commons, asking the government if their lack of financial support in local areas is to blame for the closure.
