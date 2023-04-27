South Shields MP raises Chuter Ede Community Centre closure in the House of Commons

The Member of Parliament for South Shields put the question to Stuart Andrew, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Sport, Tourism, Heritage and Civil Society in the House of Commons on Thursday, April 27.

The MP has previously spoken of her “surprise” at the decision to close the community centre, on Galsworthy Road in Biddick Hall, and offered her support to the people who use the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Parliament, she raised the issue and asked if it is high energy bills, the cost of living crisis, or cuts of local authority budgets that is to blame for the closure of community centres across the country.

Chuter Ede Community Centre site

Mrs Lewell-Buck said: “Chuter Ede Community Centre in South Shields, along with many other centres and sports facilities across the country is facing closure.

“Does the Secretary of State think it’s the lack of Government help with their high energy bills, the Conservative cost of living crisis, or the Conservative-led local authority cuts that’s to blame?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Andrew, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Sport, Tourism, Heritage and Civil Society, responded: “This Government has given significant support to organisations up and down the country to help with cost of living issues.

“That’s on top of the programs that we’re providing, including the ones that I was talking about a moment ago, into grassroots sport.

Emma Lewell-Buck, MP for South Shields.

“We are putting more money into grassroots sport now than what has been put in for probably decades.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Community Interest Organisation, which operates the Community Association at Chuter Ede, informed groups in March of its decision to close the centre on May 5, due to financial reasons.

Despite owning the building, South Tyneside Council has stated that it has not been involved in the decision to close the community centre.

Instead, the council stepped in and agreed to extend the closure date to the end of the summer holidays, with the local authority confirming that it will be working with the community groups that use the centre to find another location for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynne Griffiths, who runs Lynne’s Dancefit at Chuter Ede, has pleaded with South Tyneside Council to not close the site, highlighting that anti-social behaviour could rise if young people don’t have a place to go.