Jarrow and Gateshead East MP Kate Osborne hosts Hebburn FC in Parliament to champion the club and discuss potential Government investment

Jarrow MP Kate Osborne, centre, with Minister for Sport Stephanie Peacock and representatives from Hebburn FC at Parliament.

A borough MP welcomed members of a South Tyneside non-league football cub to Parliament to discuss opportunities potential for growth of the grassroots game.

Jarrow and Gateshead East MP Kate Osborne hosted Hebburn FC’s Stephen Rutherford, Terry Smith and Colin Smith to champion the club and discuss potential Government investment.

She said: “I’ve done a lot of work with Hebburn Town FC over the years, they have been growing from strength to strength and it was a brilliant day, possibly one of my best in Parliament.

The MP invited them to address the North East All Parliamentary Party Group.

And whilst in Parliament, the club representatives got to meet the Secretary of State for Culture Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, as well as the Minister for Sport, Stephanie Peacock, Minister for Housing and Local Government, Alex Norris, and the Minister for Small Businesses, Gareth Thomas.

Ms Osborne added: “With such high level meetings, we are excited about the opportunities for growth, and investment into Hebburn that our Labour Government brings for the North East.

"We had a wide ranging discussion from child poverty, to football, to investment in local communities, to small businesses and VAT rates, to public health and the best regional food (Lisa Nandy maintains its pea water from Wigan!).

“This shows the opportunities a Labour Government brings for the North East.

“Thanks to Stephen, Terry and Colin for all you do within the community and for your ongoing support.

Mr Rutherford, the Chief Executive of Hebburn Town FC, said: “On behalf of myself, Terry and Colin and the football club, I’d like to thank Kate and her staff for being the perfect host at Parliament.

“We were blown away by the sincerity from all the officials we met and it was heart-warming to gain their support for the work the club contributes to the local town and borough.

“Working with our local MP Kate has been an amazing experience to date, to have likeminded individuals striving for the best for the local area is wonderful and hopefully together the projects we are driving will create a transformational legacy.”