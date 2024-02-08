Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Member of Parliament for Jarrow, Kate Osborne, has called on Rishi Sunak to apologise to murdered transgender teenager Brianna Ghey’s family over a comment he made in the House of Commons.

During Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday, February 7, Mr Sunak accused the Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, of having difficulty in "defining a woman".

The comment from the Prime Minister came on the same day that Esther Ghey, Brianna's mum, was visiting Parliament.

Jarrow MP Kate Osborne.

Mr Sunak's comment has prompted criticism from across the political spectrum and from Brianna's own family, with her dad, Peter Spooner, calling on the PM to apologise.

Those calls have been echoed by Kate Osborne on X (formerly Twitter), as she calls for an apology from Mr Sunak.

Her post said: "If Sunak had an ounce of decency he would do as Brianna's dad, Peter Spooner, asks and apologise for his dehumanising comments."

It comes just days after the Jarrow MP hosted the first all trans panel in the UK parliament on Tuesday, February 6.

The panel saw experts brief politicians directly on the challenges faced by teachers, schools and parents in trying to keep trans and gender diverse children safe in education.

Upon opening the briefing, the Jarrow MP commented: “I am really pleased to be able to host the first all trans panel in parliament, it is vital that MPs hear first hand the impact that Government policies have on our trans community.

"Some MPs are using vile discriminatory language and too many MPs have a complete lack of understanding of the impact of legislation or even of how to help their trans constituents.