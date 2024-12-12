Kate Osborne hosts Cats Protection event for MPs to highlight animal welfare issues
Kate Osborne, the Member of Parliament for Jarrow and Gateshead East, was held an event alongside Cats Protection to highlight animal welfare issues to other MPs.
The UK’s biggest cat charity used the parliamentary reception to raise awareness of key issues, including the need for cat breeding regulations and introducing better protection for pet-owning renters.
It also highlighted its work in helping cats and their owners, especially its Lifeline service which provides free cat fostering for owners who are fleeing domestic abuse.
The Jarrow and Gateshead East MP, expressed her delight at how successful the event was in raising animal welfare issues to Members of Parliament.
Ms Osborne said: “I was pleased to host the Cats Protection Annual Christmas Reception and to see so many of my parliamentary colleagues come along to discuss the importance of animal welfare.
“We know how important our pets are to individuals and families, and to our mental health - so I am pleased that as a Government we are strengthening rights for pet owners, but too often people need to give up their loved pets and we see awful incidents of cats being treated poorly or abused.
“The work Cats Protection are doing is vital and I want to thank them and every worker and volunteer.
“I will continue fighting for all of my constituents, including the four legged ones - to ensure that their rights, and their welfare is protected.”
Madison Rogers, Cats Protection’s associate director of advocacy, campaigns and external affairs, highlighted the need for additional laws in relation to the keeping and breeding of cats.
She added: “It was brilliant to meet so many politicians – some for the first time – to discuss the work we do to improve the lives of cats and their owners.
“Cats are one of the nation’s favourite pets, yet in many areas we are failing to give them the protection they need in law.
“In the case of breeding, we have seen an alarming number of cats being bred for profit with no regard for their health and welfare.
“And renters are still facing problems in finding pet-friendly housing, which can lead to them having to make the heart-breaking decision to give up their much-loved pet.
“It’s great to see so many politicians take a keen interest in animal welfare, which we know is a very important issue for millions of people.”
You find can out more about Cats Protection by visiting: https://www.cats.org.uk/.
