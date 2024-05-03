Local elections 2024: Full list of results for South Tyneside

These are the full 2024 election results for South Tyneside Council.
By Ryan Smith
Published 3rd May 2024, 01:58 BST
Voters in South Tyneside went to the polls on Thursday, May 2, with polling stations closing at 10pm and the ballot count taking place at the Temple Park Leisure Centre, in South Shields.

The final results came in the early hours of Friday morning (May 3).

Following the 2024 local elections, the new make up of South Tyneside Council is the Labour Party with 28 seats, Green Party with 11 seats, 15 independent candidates.

The election results mean that the Conservative Party lost its only seat on South Tyneside Council.

Here is the full list of results for the 2024 South Tyneside local elections:

BEACON AND BENTS

  • Jabed Hossain (Labour Party) - 843
  • Sue Stonehouse (Green Party) - 1,762 (hold)

BEDE

  • John Michael Chilton (Green Party) - 194
  • Terry Foggon (Independent) - 1,025 (gain from Labour)
  • Margaret Peacock (Labour Party) - 497

BIDDICK AND ALL SAINTS

  • Chris Davies (Green Party) - 1,006 (gain from Labour)
  • Shiela Hussain (Labour Party) - 436

BOLDON COLLIERY

  • Joanne Bell (Labour Party) - 1,087
  • Simon Kevin Oliver (Independent) - 1,104 (gain from Labour)
  • Darius Seago (Green Party) - 166

CLEADON AND EAST BOLDON

  • Kevin Brydon (Labour Party) - 724
  • Rhiannon Sian Curtis (Green Party) - 1,520 (gain from the Conservatives)
  • Ian Forster (Conservative Party) - 958

CLEADON PARK

  • Steven Alexander Harrison (Independent) - 917 (gain from Labour)
  • John Gordon Riley (Green Party) - 264
  • Ken Stephenson (Labour Party) - 544

FELLGATE AND HEDWORTH

  • Nicola Alison Cook (Green Party) - 171
  • Ian Jason Diamond (Independent) - 142
  • Audrey Elizabeth Fay-Huntley (Labour and Co-operative Party) - 733
  • Tony Roberts (Independent) - 913 (gain from Labour)

HARTON

  • Karen Dix (Labour Party) - 653
  • Jim Mouat (Reform UK) - 414
  • Karen Myers (Independent) - 846 (gain from Labour)
  • Colin Robert Tosh (Green Party) - 267

HEBBURN NORTH

  • Annette Chapman (Green Party) - 231
  • Brian Goodman (Independent) - 845
  • Liz McHugh (Labour Party) - 860 (hold)

HEBBURN SOUTH

  • John Gerard McCabe (Labour Party) - 1,279 (hold)
  • Briony Sommers (Green Party) - 849

HORSLEY HILL

  • Phil Brown (Independent) - 887 (gain from Labour)
  • Dorothy Grainger (Labour Party) - 713
  • Carrie Danielle Richardson (Green Party) - 428
  • Stan Wildhirt (Conservative Party) - 233

MONKTON

  • Joan Hamilton (Independent) - 699
  • Joan Margaret Keegan (Labour Party) - 887 (hold)
  • Matty McKenna (Green Party) - 223
  • Marian Elizabeth Stead (Reform UK) - 264

PRIMROSE

  • Elaine Francis (Green Party) - 150*
  • David Kennedy (Independent) - 1,004 (hold)
  • Stephen Pearson (Labour Party) - 617

SIMONSIDE AND REKENDYKE

  • Edward Malcolm (Labour Party) - 683
  • Bethany Dionne Telford (Green Party) - 361
  • Kenneth George Wood  (Independent) - 750 (gain from Labour)

WEST PARK

  • Nicky Gynn (Green Party) - 1,013 (hold)
  • Justin Knight (Independent) - 507
  • Sean McDonagh (Labour and Co-operative Party) - 362

WESTOE

  • Sandra Duncan (Labour Party) - 498
  • Georgina Holt (Green Party) - 340
  • Kate Owens-Palmer (Independent) - 1,316 (gain from Labour)

WHITBURN AND MARSDEN

  • Tracey Allison Dixon (Labour Party) - 1,115 (hold)
  • Edward Anthony Littley (Green Party) - 528
  • Heidi Wildhirt (Conservative Party) - 424

WHITELEAS

  • Robin Anthony Coombes (Independent) - 815 (gain from Labour)
  • Michelle Turnbull (Labour Party) - 588
  • Dawn Wildhirt (Conservative Party) - 94
  • Sophie-Jane Williams (Green Party) - 167
