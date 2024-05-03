Local elections 2024: Full list of results for South Tyneside

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Voters in South Tyneside went to the polls on Thursday, May 2, with polling stations closing at 10pm and the ballot count taking place at the Temple Park Leisure Centre, in South Shields.

The final results came in the early hours of Friday morning (May 3).

Following the 2024 local elections, the new make up of South Tyneside Council is the Labour Party with 28 seats, Green Party with 11 seats, 15 independent candidates.

The election results mean that the Conservative Party lost its only seat on South Tyneside Council.

Here is the full list of results for the 2024 South Tyneside local elections:

BEACON AND BENTS

Jabed Hossain (Labour Party) - 843

Sue Stonehouse (Green Party) - 1,762 (hold)

BEDE

John Michael Chilton (Green Party) - 194

Terry Foggon (Independent) - 1,025 (gain from Labour)

Margaret Peacock (Labour Party) - 497

BIDDICK AND ALL SAINTS

Chris Davies (Green Party) - 1,006 (gain from Labour)

Shiela Hussain (Labour Party) - 436

BOLDON COLLIERY

Joanne Bell (Labour Party) - 1,087

Simon Kevin Oliver (Independent) - 1,104 (gain from Labour)

Darius Seago (Green Party) - 166

CLEADON AND EAST BOLDON

Kevin Brydon (Labour Party) - 724

Rhiannon Sian Curtis (Green Party) - 1,520 (gain from the Conservatives)

Ian Forster (Conservative Party) - 958

CLEADON PARK

Steven Alexander Harrison (Independent) - 917 (gain from Labour)

John Gordon Riley (Green Party) - 264

Ken Stephenson (Labour Party) - 544

FELLGATE AND HEDWORTH

Nicola Alison Cook (Green Party) - 171

Ian Jason Diamond (Independent) - 142

Audrey Elizabeth Fay-Huntley (Labour and Co-operative Party) - 733

Tony Roberts (Independent) - 913 (gain from Labour)

HARTON

Karen Dix (Labour Party) - 653

Jim Mouat (Reform UK) - 414

Karen Myers (Independent) - 846 (gain from Labour)

Colin Robert Tosh (Green Party) - 267

HEBBURN NORTH

Annette Chapman (Green Party) - 231

Brian Goodman (Independent) - 845

Liz McHugh (Labour Party) - 860 (hold)

HEBBURN SOUTH

John Gerard McCabe (Labour Party) - 1,279 (hold)

Briony Sommers (Green Party) - 849

HORSLEY HILL

Phil Brown (Independent) - 887 (gain from Labour)

Dorothy Grainger (Labour Party) - 713

Carrie Danielle Richardson (Green Party) - 428

Stan Wildhirt (Conservative Party) - 233

MONKTON

Joan Hamilton (Independent) - 699

Joan Margaret Keegan (Labour Party) - 887 (hold)

Matty McKenna (Green Party) - 223

Marian Elizabeth Stead (Reform UK) - 264

PRIMROSE

Elaine Francis (Green Party) - 150*

David Kennedy (Independent) - 1,004 (hold)

Stephen Pearson (Labour Party) - 617

SIMONSIDE AND REKENDYKE

Edward Malcolm (Labour Party) - 683

Bethany Dionne Telford (Green Party) - 361

Kenneth George Wood (Independent) - 750 (gain from Labour)

WEST PARK

Nicky Gynn (Green Party) - 1,013 (hold)

Justin Knight (Independent) - 507

Sean McDonagh (Labour and Co-operative Party) - 362

WESTOE

Sandra Duncan (Labour Party) - 498

Georgina Holt (Green Party) - 340

Kate Owens-Palmer (Independent) - 1,316 (gain from Labour)

WHITBURN AND MARSDEN

Tracey Allison Dixon (Labour Party) - 1,115 (hold)

Edward Anthony Littley (Green Party) - 528

Heidi Wildhirt (Conservative Party) - 424

WHITELEAS