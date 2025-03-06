Proposals to upgrade a service station site in South Tyneside have been given the green light by borough development bosses.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application for the petrol station off Leam Lane, near the Whitemare Pool Travelodge.

This includes plans for the “de-commissioning and removal” of old fuel tanks and the “installation of new underground fuel tanks and associated works”.

Whitemare Pool Filling Station, Leam Lane, South Tyneside | Google/LDRS

However, this planning application was withdrawn by applicant Shell Oil UK Products Limited in August, 2024, and a new application was subsequently registered with South Tyneside Council in November, 2024.

The final scheme considered by the council included works related to the petrol station’s fuel tanks and South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved the application on March 3, 2025.

Council planners said the application site currently consists of a “canopy with 10 fuel pumps, kiosk shop, a large area of hardstanding, Amazon hub locker, and air and water machine”.

It was noted that planning permission was being “sought for the replacement of the existing underground fuel tanks with two new 80,000 litre underground tanks to be sited to the south of the site, new offset and tank vents, a new drainage channel to the front of the site and new pipework”.

Council planners noted that “access and egress from the site would remain as existing, as would the sales kiosk, canopy, and apparatus to the rear of the kiosk”.

There was also reference to original proposals for a “new forecourt canopy and extension of the forecourt” but it was noted that “these have now been removed from the scheme”.

The council decision report confirmed final plans “would not be considered an intensification or diversification from the well-established filling station” and that the “principle of the proposal is acceptable”.

The council decision report adds: “The petrol filling station has been long established at the application site, and as such isbrownfield land.

“The installation of the below ground fuel tanks would not affect the openness of the Green Belt given their subterranean location.”

The Environment Agency was also consulted on the application and “requested that a condition relating to a scheme for the installation of the underground tanks is attached to any grant of permission”, along with “informatives relating to pollution mitigation.”

Under planning conditions, the development must be brought forward within three years.

For more information on the planning application or council decision, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: ST/0662/24/FUL