Plans to install hundreds of solar panels to the roof of a South Tyneside supermarket have been given the green light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application for the Aldi supermarket in Glen Street, Hebburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The discount chain will install 272 solar panels onto the roof | Google/LDRS

A covering letter submitted to council officials on behalf of Aldi added the proposals formed part of a wider drive for new solar panel installations across the Aldi estate, in both the UK and Ireland.

The aim of the solar panel scheme included “significantly reducing Aldi’s carbon footprint and contributing towards mitigating climate change.”

After considering the planning application for Aldi’s Hebburn site, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on February 21, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council planners looked at the development in terms of its “design or external appearance […] particularly the impact of glare on occupiers of neighbouring land”.

It was concluded that “given the lack of buildings over three stories nearby and the height of the actual [Aldi] building, the proposed solar panels would be deemed to be of a respectable size and scale for the building.”

The council decision report added: “Given the nature and scale of the proposed development, prior approval is required.

“However, the submitted details of the design and external appearance of the development are considered acceptable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning documents from the applicant previously said there had been an “extensive structural survey of the existing roof” at the Hebburn Aldi foodstore to “ensure that the solar panels can be installed without any impact on the roofing structure”.

It was also noted that “due to the height of the building, the proposed solar panels will be limited in visual sightlines from public viewpoints” and that there would “not be any loss of residential amenity as a result of any glare from the panels for neighbours”.

The covering letter adds: “[The development] will not cause any negative cumulative effects on either the building on which it is sited, or the surrounding area’s amenity and the solar PVs will be removed as soon as reasonably practicable when no longer needed.

“The solar PVs are necessary and essential for Aldi to significantly reduce their carbon footprint and contribute towards mitigating climate change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The development comprises just one store within a large nationwide drive to install solar PVs across Aldi’s estate which, cumulatively, will make a significant contribution towards the applicant’s desire to improve their sustainability efforts.”

For more information on the Hebburn plan, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search application reference number: 250023