Meet the candidates for Beacon and Bents for the South Tyneside Council election on May 5

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on South Tyneside’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on Thursday, May 5.

This year, at least one seat in all 18 of South Tyneside Council’s wards will be up for grabs, with two seats also being contested in the Harton area.

Each candidate has been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why people should vote for them.

Local elections are due to be held on Thursday, May 5

Here’s what candidates in the Beacon and Bents ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Fay Cunningham (Labour Party)

I am delighted to have been selected as the Labour candidate for the Beacon and Bents ward.

Fay Cunningham, Labour Party

I was brought up, educated and live in the ward, have a wealth of local government experience, at both officer and councillor level and was a UNISON shop steward for many years.

I currently serve as a governor on our two ‘outstanding’ primary schools, Hadrian and Marine Park, and also serve in the voluntary sector on the boards of Cancer Connections, Mission to Seafarers, Arts4Wellbeing and volunteer at Arbeia Roman Fort.

I believe that our ward needs a local, strong and experienced voice in the town hall, working on your behalf and hope I can count on your support.

While others talk, Fay Cunningham will deliver.

Ali Hayder, Conservative

Ali Hayder (Conservative Party candidate)

My name is Ali Hayder. As your councillor I will stand up for the concerns of residents and local business owners like myself.

Having lived in the ward for many years I have been a long standing campaigner in the local Beacon and Bents area.

I have campaigned for better road surfaces, and for our potholes to be fixed.

Sarah McKeown, Green Party

I also want to sort out parking facilities, which are discouraging people from coming to our town centre, this is why I am campaigning for free parking in council-run car parks.

I’m angered by (what I see as) the lack of care shown by the council for our North and South Marine Parks.

I want to ensure the parks can continue to be enjoyed by everyone in our community.

Sarah McKeown (Green Party)

I am delighted to be the Green Party candidate for Beacon and Bents.

I have been working with our tireless Green councillors David and Sue on issues important to you, the residents, and I’m keen to be able to represent you in the local council and help to triple the action for you.

I know that many residents have felt taken for granted or sidelined by other parties in South Shields. I will always put residents at the heart of everything we do.

Times are tough right now for many families and I want to support them through focused priorities and effective decision making.

I will always fight for a healthy, clean and productive local environment for a proud and deserving community.

David Wood (Independent)