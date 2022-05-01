Meet the candidates for Simonside and Rekendyke for the South Tyneside Council election on May 5

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on South Tyneside’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on Thursday, May 5.

This year, at least one seat in all 18 of South Tyneside Council’s wards will be up for grabs, with two seats also being contested in the Harton area.

Each candidate has been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why people should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Simonside and Rekendyke ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Leyla Al-Sayadi (Green Party)

I have lived in the local area all my life and have always taken an active part in our community, along with my family.

I understand our area and the issues local people face.

I worked hard alongside residents to protect the only meaningful green space in Rekendyke which Labour councillors voted to destroy and I stand up against poor decisions the council makes.

Simonside and Rekendyke has lost vital bus routes and businesses and the parks have been neglected.

Our local area has been forgotten for far too long.

You can make a difference on May 5.

Lend me your vote and I promise to listen to you and take real action on the things that matter to you.

Julie Angell (Independent)

Lynne Proudlock, Labour Party

Lynne Proudlock (Labour Party)

I have represented Simonside and Rekendyke since 2012, and I am delighted to have been selected once again by the Labour Party to contest the local council elections in May.

I am a married woman with two grown up sons.

During my time as a councillor I have involved myself in all aspects of the ward.

I have also endeavoured to assist individual constituents, community organisations and schools in Simonside and Rekendyke.

It is important that a ward councillor is an effective campaigner, ensuring that issues are highlighted with council offices and partners like the police.

If re-elected, I will continue to keep constituents informed of my work on their behalf through regular newsletters, as well as monthly surgeries to listen and act upon issues of concern to local residents.

Craig Slater (Conservative Party candidate)

I’m Craig Slater and I am standing for the Simonside and Rekendyke ward as I believe that the borough needs change.

We live in a society which depends on good public services and a government that responds to the wishes of the people.

This ward deserves a better quality of service and I believe I can provide it.

If elected, I would insist that money is spent on things that actually make a difference for ordinary people; like fixing potholes, schools and social housing.

This ward deserves better than another three years of bad decisions.