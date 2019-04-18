Meet the candidates for the Biddick and All Saints ward in the South Tyneside Council elections

This year’s local elections are just around the corner, and we’re turning the spotlight on South Tyneside’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on May 2.

Each one will be given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why people should vote for them.

Biddick and All Saints ward candidates have to say:

Joe Amar (Labour Party)

These past four years, serving as councillor for Biddick and All Saints, has been a great pleasure.

Once again I’m lucky to be chosen as the Labour Party candidate for the ward.

Working within the ward has given me an insight into the problems and issues of the residents.

I have worked tirelessly with the two other councillors to meet the needs of the people of Biddick and all Saints.

If I’m elected again, I promise to continue the hard work and provide the residents with the opportunity to make Biddick and All Saints a great place to live.

Rhiannon Sian Curtis (Green Party)

A vote for the Greens is a vote for a fresh approach and a new voice on the council, one that is willing to stand up for you, and for South Shields.

For too long, poor decisions by the Labour council have gone unchallenged; we want to change this, ensuring that your voices are heard.

The best Labour can offer is the situation we’re in now, but we believe South Shields can do better – more of the same isn’t good enough.

We all know it. Vote for something different. Something better. Vote Green.

Neil Hickman (UKIP)

I have lived in South Shields almost all my life and have recently moved back into our ward of Biddick and All Saints.

I attended both All Saints Infants and Juniors then went onto Brinkburn Comprehensive.

My priority, if you elect me as your local UKIP councillor, is to win back your trust in your local servants, with transparency, honesty and integrity.

I would do everything in my power to save our local hospital from any further cuts or closures and call for a full independent enquiry into the closure of St Clare’s Hospice.

Stewart Thomas Hay (Conservative Party - no picture supplied)

My name is Stewart Thomas Hay. I’m delighted to be standing as the Conservative Party candidate for Biddick and All Saints.

South Tyneside Council needs a strong and effective opposition that can provide scrutiny to Labour’s grip of our council.

My priority will be ensuring our town centre is more business friendly.

I would start by working hard to increase the amount of free parking in our town centre.

If elected, I would be a strong voice for the ward and work hard for the residents.

As an opposition Councillor, I would also work hard to make sure council money is well spent.