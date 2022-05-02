Meet the candidates for Whitburn and Marsden for the South Tyneside Council election on May 5

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on South Tyneside’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on Thursday, May 5.

This year, at least one seat in all 18 of South Tyneside Council’s wards will be up for grabs, with two seats also being contested in the Harton area.

Each candidate has been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why people should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Whitburn and Marsden ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Jane Carter (Labour Party)

I’m privileged to have been selected as the Labour candidate in Whitburn and Marsden, having lived in South Tyneside all my life.

The council elections are about local issues and I want to make sure South Tyneside is delivering good quality and responsive services to the people of Whitburn and Marsden.

I’m committed to doing everything to protect the special character of our area and will work throughout the year, not just at election time.

It is extremely important to listen to the views of residents, businesses and local community groups and I will ensure that their voices are heard.

Rachel Lowe (Green Party)

If elected I would join the Green group and help push to keep the council accountable for stopping the release of sewage into the sea.

Being situated on the coast I am worried about climate change.

The Green Party will invest in safe, clean, environments and stop putting corporate wealth before our health.

I am concerned about the council’s future local plan that is expected to propose large-scale Green Belt development.

The low value placed on green spaces shows how much the council ignore residents’ wishes.

Vote for me and I will represent you and work hard for Whitburn and Marsden.

Dawn Wildhirt (Conservative Party candidate)

My name is Dawn Wildhirt, and I am delighted to be standing in Whitburn & Marsden.

Having lived in the area for thirty years, I know the problems we face.

I will find a sensible solution for parking issues that won’t push the problem further into residential streets by consulting with local businesses, schools, and residents.I will look to cut unnecessary spending and make internal savings, including how much councillors are paid.I will strongly oppose any new developments until the surrounding infrastructure can support the extra burden. Your decade long battle with sewerage discharge will only worsen with further proposed housing developments in the area.I want to make our coastline a more vibrant, clean and safe place for business and residents alike, whilst preserving our heritage.