Meet the candidates standing in the Beacon and Bents ward in the 2024 local elections

These are the candidates standing in the Beacon and Bents ward.
By Chris Binding
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 14:24 BST
Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on South Tyneside Council.

This year, one seat in each of the borough’s 18 wards will be up for grabs, with around 50 candidates in the running.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Beacon and Bents ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

South Tyneside Council Local Election Candidates 2024 for the Beacon and Bents ward, Jabed Hossain and Sue Stonehouse.South Tyneside Council Local Election Candidates 2024 for the Beacon and Bents ward, Jabed Hossain and Sue Stonehouse.
South Tyneside Council Local Election Candidates 2024 for the Beacon and Bents ward, Jabed Hossain and Sue Stonehouse.

Jabed Hossain (Labour Party):

“I’m a self-employed father-of-three.  I’m involved in NTV, a Bangladeshi leading TV news channel, and I’m responsible for promoting the North East region. 

“As former Secretary of Northern Rangers Cricket Club, I promoted the club and other sporting events to encourage young people to participate in sport. 

South Shields, and in particular Beacon and Bents, is a diverse community and I believe I’m best placed to represent the people of this ward.

“Those who know me can confirm that I’m hardworking, approachable, and passionate about helping our community. 

“In conversation with residents, I’ve become familiar with concerns and have assured them that, if elected, I will be their voice in the council chamber. 

“I support the new youth annex at Ocean Road Community Association and its initiative in seeking to address anti-social behaviour.  

“There remains much to do across the ward, and if elected I will serve every resident to the best of my ability.”

Sue Stonehouse (Green Party):

“I was born in South Shields and I’m passionate about improving the lives of residents, bringing communities together and providing a safer environment. 

“As councillor for the past three years, I have a track record of working hard for the people of Beacon and Bents alongside my fellow Green councillors David Francis and Sarah McKeown.

“We stay connected to our community all year round, working with individuals, families, community groups and local businesses on a daily basis with issues from cost-of-living worries to help with housing, anti-social behaviour and so much more. 

“I also speak up in the council chamber for the people I represent – making sure we get a fair deal for our area and the resources we need to tackle issues and improve our day-to-day lives. 

“Please re-elect me on May 2 so that I can continue to put Beacon and Bents first.”

