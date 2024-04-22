Meet the candidates standing in the Bede ward in the 2024 local elections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on South Tyneside Council.

This year, one seat in each of the borough’s 18 wards will be up for grabs, with around 50 candidates in the running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Bede ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

South Tyneside Council Local Election Candidates 2024 for the Bede ward, from left to right: John Chilton, Terry Foggon and Margaret Peacock.

John Michael Chilton (Green Party):

“Born in the North East, I’ve been a resident of South Tyneside since 1996.

“I have always worked in the IT sector and I am currently employed by Barbour in South Shields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve always had a strong interest in the environment and climate change and with more and more people across South Tyneside voting Green than ever before, I believe that the Green Party is a positive voice for you in the town hall.

“We can win and I believe that we should be pushing hard for Green jobs in South Tyneside whilst improving the environment for future generations.”

Terry Foggon (Independent):

“Born and bred on the Scotch Estate, I’m proud to call the Bede ward home.

“I’ve spent most of my working life as a scaffolder. It saddens me to see what the area has become, especially the complacency that has led to it becoming the ‘forgotten ward’.

“With your help, I’m determined to do something about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a resident, I understand the issues/concerns you face daily, and I look forward to addressing them on your behalf.

“By voting for me, you’ll elect someone who’ll work for you all year round and stay in touch by newsletters, street/ward surgeries and social media.

“I’ll challenge Labour to ensure your concerns are heard, your issues addressed and fight for our share of council resources.

“I’ll always tell you the truth and be transparent in all I do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For an active caring councillor who’ll get things done, vote Terry Foggon – Independent.”

Margaret Peacock (Labour Party):

“I was brought up in the Bede ward, have been a ward councillor there since 2012 and I’m proud to say that I have been involved in many improvements in the ward over that time.

“These include the retention of both community associations (the only ward in the borough to do so).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The retention of our library, Perth Green 3G pitch, Bilton Hall’s Porlock Community Garden.

“The rolling programmes of dropped kerbs and hard standing at Stirling and Brisbane Avenue, as well as the verge hardening of Grasmere Avenue.

“All our cul-de-sacs in the ward now have dropped kerbs and hard standing, and numerous other parking bays in the ward.

“We also helped establish Bede’s Helping Hands Food Bank at the old library building at Glasgow Road.