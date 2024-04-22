Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on South Tyneside Council.

This year, one seat in each of the borough’s 18 wards will be up for grabs, with around 50 candidates in the running.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Biddick and All Saints ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

South Tyneside Council Local Election Candidates 2024 for the Biddick and All Saints ward, Chris Davies and Shiela Hussain.

Chris Davies (Green Party):

“My name is Chris Davies and I’m standing to be ward councillor in Biddick and All Saints.

“Last year saw the historic election of Rachael Milne as the first elected Green councillor for the ward.

“Since then I have been working alongside her, hearing from residents and taking action on their priorities – particularly getting the streets cleaned and empowering residents in the fight against anti-social behaviour.

“From speaking with residents across the ward, I’ve also identified something from my own personal experience, of the difficulty getting to and from our hospitals via public transport, something I wish to campaign for significant improvements on if elected.

“I pledge to listen to your concerns and always do what is right for our ward.

“Please vote for me in the local elections on May 2.”

Shiela Hussain (Labour Party):

“My background includes a teaching career focused on empowering adults seeking to re-enter the workforce, by improving skills and enhancing employment opportunities.

“I’ve had a lifetime of commitment to community work in South Tyneside and I currently work as a legal officer in Newcastle.

“The new extra care scheme at Chuter Ede will support people with memory impairments and other needs, along with a cafe and multi-use space created for local residents.

“Football pitches will NOT be affected, and the YOUTH HUT will remain.

“I will work with council officers to achieve the best solution for the ex-Pickwick Arms site and Landreth House (not council-owned) must also be tackled.

“Residents have concerns about footpaths, fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour and I will work to tackle these issues on a long-term basis.

“I’ll be an active campaigner, with regular ward surgeries, resident walkabouts and newsletters.