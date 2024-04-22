Meet the candidates standing in the Boldon Colliery ward in the 2024 local elections
Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on South Tyneside Council.
This year, one seat in each of the borough’s 18 wards will be up for grabs, with around 50 candidates in the running.
All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.
Here’s what candidates in the Boldon Colliery ward have to say.
*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*
Joanne Bell (Labour Party):
It’s a privilege to be standing again as a candidate in the ward I’ve represented for the past 28 years.
I was born in Charles Street and have always lived in Boldon.
I am passionate about the area and as committed to the people as I was when first elected as they are the heart of our community.
I continue to fully support the food bank at the village hall and our local voluntary groups.
I was extremely proud to have recently helped gain ‘Fields in Trust’ status for two of our areas.
I am also fully supporting and playing an active role in the revival of the Boldon Summer Festival this August which is being held at various locations around Boldon.
I am currently vice-chair of Boldon CA and a school governor at Boldon School.
Simon Kevin Oliver (Independent):
My name is Simon Oliver, your independent candidate for the Boldon ward.
Born and raised in Boldon Colliery currently living in West Boldon.
I’m 45 years old and have four children.
I’m standing as an independent as I’ve seen just how party politics does not bring a community together.
My heart and soul is fully invested in building back a better Boldon for all residents, if we the people work together mountains can easily be climbed.
I have a drive to improve the community spirit for all residents.
We are in need of activities, safe spaces and safe environments for our younger residents.
I’m a supporter of protecting our green spaces, trees and environment.
If elected on May 2, I will do my utmost to represent each and every resident’s concerns.
Darius Seago (Green Party):
I joined the Green Party because I want change in South Tyneside and believe that the local Green Party can help South Tyneside grow economically while maintaining and protecting the green spaces we currently have.
I hope I can be an alternative voice in the council for the people of Boldon Colliery, I promise I will work for you and listen to your concerns.
For the past few years, I’ve been supporting several campaigns in the local area, and I only supported these because I can see all of these other Green Party candidates care about the residents and the local area.