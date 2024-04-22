Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on South Tyneside Council.

This year, one seat in each of the borough’s 18 wards will be up for grabs, with around 50 candidates in the running.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Cleadon and East Boldon ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

South Tyneside Council Local Election Candidates 2024 for the Cleadon and East Boldon ward, from left to right: Kevin Brydon, Rhiannon Curtis and Ian Forster.

Kevin Brydon (Labour Party):

“Residents have spoken to me about their priorities and the need for someone to speak up for them.

“People want to see value for money, and for council services to be there for those who are most in need.

“This is central to the Labour Party offer and is something I care passionately about.

“As a father, grandfather and carer, I am very much aware of the challenges that face us and how our actions today will have profound effects on the environment, and on the lives of future generations.

“I have the experience, enthusiasm, and commitment to represent you at the council and to fight for investment into the ward.

“If I am elected, my pledge to you is to work hard to deliver your aspirations and to be a strong voice for Cleadon and East Boldon.”

Rhiannon Sian Curtis (Green Party):

“I am out and about in Cleadon and East Boldon every week, speaking to residents about the issues which matter most.

“This has led to me taking action on behalf of residents to successfully resolve issues such as anti-social behaviour, speeding, and inadequate street, road, and green space maintenance.

“I am deeply committed to working hard to improve our area, and, regardless of election outcome, will continue to do so.

“Should I be elected, I would join our Green councillors David Herbert and Shirley Ford who are standing up for the Green Belt.

“Unlike Labour councillors, who regardless of their personal convictions, are obligated to vote along party lines, I could and would vote to protect our area from inappropriate and ill-considered development.

“If I am voted in on May 2, I would continue to hard work for the benefit of the residents of Cleadon and East Boldon.”

Ian Forster (Conservative Party):

“Thank you to the residents who put their trust in me three years ago.

“If re-elected, I will do everything possible to protect the Green Belt and will object to the proposed solar farm on farmland opposite the Academy of Light.

“I believe in solar farms but other sites need to be exhausted first such as factory roofs and brownfield sites.

“In this uncertain world, we need food security and a structured plan where solar farms are located.

“There is work to do over the volume of parked cars, especially around East Boldon due to the Metro Station.

“With council officers’ support, I’ll look at proposed schemes and hopefully help with issues around homes and schools.

“My intention is to keep our villages of Cleadon and East Boldon as one ward, we’re one proud community.