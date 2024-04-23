Meet the candidates standing in the Cleadon Park ward in the 2024 local elections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on South Tyneside Council.

This year, one seat in each of the borough’s 18 wards will be up for grabs, with around 50 candidates in the running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Cleadon Park ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

South Tyneside Council Local Election Candidates 2024 for the Cleadon Park ward, from left: Steven Harrison, John Riley, Ken Stephenson.

Steven Harrison (Independent):

“I’m honoured to be again standing as your Independent candidate and hope to build on the amazing support you gave me last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By voting for me, you’ll elect someone with a proven track record of working for local people and not against them and who will always put your interest first.

“I will work for you all year round and keep you informed via newsletters, street/ward surgeries and social media.

“I will robustly challenge Labour to ensure your concerns and the issues that affect Cleadon Park are addressed as I did previously when I served as an Independent councillor from 2006-2014.

“If elected, I’ll always tell you the truth. Whatever I do will be transparent and I’ll always remain accountable to you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you want an active councillor who gets things done, vote Steve Harrison – Independent.”

John Gordon Riley (Green Party):

“The past year has been really hard for everyone, especially with the rising cost of living.

“I am proud to be able to help our community by volunteering with Beach Access North East.

“I was previously a volunteer with a local foodbank. I was also a marshall at the three Covid vaccination sites across South Tyneside until the programme ended in December, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have lived in Cleadon Park for the past seven years, so I’m aware of issues faced by the local community.

“More and more people tell us that they’re voting Green this year. We are the second largest party represented in the town hall.

“Our Green Group of councillors work hard to make positive change across our borough and challenge the Labour-run council on their poor decision-making.

“Please consider voting Green on May 2.”

Ken Stephenson (Labour Party):

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During my campaign, I’ve met residents who have given me an insight into issues concerning them in Cleadon Park and Harton Moor.

“If elected on May 2, I’ll be an active community campaigner determined to resolve those issues.

“We need further environmental improvements on Harton Moor, the council’s footpath improvement programme should be extended across Cleadon Park, bus transport services need to be maintained and in some cases improved, there needs to be further provision for young people in the area and improved street cleaning and graffiti removal.

“I’m delighted that the campaign to protect the Green Belt south of Cleadon Park and west of Sunniside Farm was successful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m conducting a positive campaign about the future of the ward and want to engage with residents if elected, with regular surgeries, ward walk-abouts, regular newsletters and community meetings.

“Real positive engagement so that residents have an effective voice.