Meet the candidates standing in the Harton ward in the 2024 local elections

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on South Tyneside Council.

This year, one seat in each of the borough’s 18 wards will be up for grabs, with around 50 candidates in the running.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Harton ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

South Tyneside Council Local Election Candidates 2024 for the Harton ward, from left: Karen Dix, Karen Louise Myers, Colin Tosh.

Karen Dix (Labour Party):

“It’s a great honour to have been selected by the Labour Party as candidate for the Harton ward. It’s my home, the place I have lived all my married life.

“My family attended the fantastic local schools, and I’m seeking election after many residents persuaded me to follow in the footsteps of my late husband Rob, who served in the ward for many years.

“Like Rob, I’m determined to make a positive difference in Harton and to help improve the lives of everyone that lives here.

“My focus would be to continue to hold weekly surgeries, and working closely with councillors Michael Clare and Neil Maxwell.

“I’ll work closely with the police and anti-social behaviour teams identifying hotspots and seeking long-term solutions and will work to secure financial resources to improve neighbourhoods, with the condition of roads and pavements being a priority.

“I’ll publish a regular newsletter, hold weekly ward surgeries, and engage with the community and vibrant small businesses locally.”

Jim Mouat (Reform UK):

There was no picture or statement provided following the Gazette’s request.

Karen Louise Myers (Independent):

“I’m Karen Louise Myers, your Independent candidate for the Harton ward.

“Born in South Shields, I grew up in Marsden and come from a working-class family which I’m extremely proud of.

“I’m very concerned about so many issues in our borough today, representing the people of Harton to address those issues to the best of my abilities would be a real honour.

“I feel strongly that party politics has in recent times been detrimental to many of our communities.

“Standing as an Independent, and If elected for the Harton ward, I will prioritise the needs of Harton residents – not party-political needs – PUTTING PEOPLE BEFORE PARTY!

“South Tyneside is our beautiful home, I love my home and the fantastic people who live here.

“Sadly, we are losing our way. So many challenges today, so many ahead.

“I would be honoured to represent Harton, to help MAKE THINGS BETTER!

“Thank you.”

Colin Robert Tosh (Green Party):

“I work as a researcher in environmental science at the University of Newcastle and am married with two young children.

“If elected, I will work to maintain strong public health services and transport.

“I believe in supporting small business because small business serves the local community and profits stay within the local community.

“I will also prioritise the safeguarding and development of green and leisure spaces to improve the quality of life for residents.