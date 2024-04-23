Meet the candidates standing in the Hebburn South ward in the 2024 local elections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on South Tyneside Council.

This year, one seat in each of the borough’s 18 wards will be up for grabs, with around 50 candidates in the running.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Hebburn South ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

South Tyneside Council Local Election Candidates 2024 in the Hebburn South ward, from left: John McCabe and Briony Sommers.

John McCabe (Labour Party):

“I’m John McCabe, the Labour candidate for Hebburn South.

“I’m a husband, father, granda, retired mining engineer, local taxi driver and ward councillor for over 20 years.

“I have also had the honour and privilege to hold the role of Mayor of SouthTyneside for the past year.

“I am a local Hebburn lad, home grown, and care passionately about our little town.

“I pledge to deliver for the good people of Hebburn, listening to what is important to you, future long-term sustainability; infrastructure that works, improved access to health/dental provision; greener, cleaner environments; carbon reduction; improved transport links, pothole/road repairs, better education /skills, opportunities to secure local jobs for local people in the green economy on our doorstep.

“We have hope and investment opportunities for the future with the North East Mayoral Combined Authority deal.

“I hope you will put your trust in me and vote Labour on May 2 for a better future.”

Briony Sommers (Green Party):

“I’m proud to stand as a Green Party candidate and represent my community in Hebburn South.

“I believe that every person deserves access to clean air, green spaces and affordable housing.

“I’m passionate about ensuring that our community is inclusive, diverse and welcoming to all, and I will strive to make sure that every resident’s voice is heard.