Meet the candidates standing in the Horsley Hill ward in the 2024 local elections

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on South Tyneside Council.

This year, one seat in each of the borough’s 18 wards will be up for grabs, with around 50 candidates in the running.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Horsley Hill ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Phil Brown (Independent):

There was no picture or statement provided following the Gazette’s request.

Dorothy Grainger (Labour Party):

“I’m a former personnel and finance manager for a large Newcastle-based company and have been active in the community for years.

“Horsley Hill is a diverse ward stretching from Westoe Crown Village to the Marsden Inn Pub and also covering the Horsley Vale area.

“As your councillor, I will make myself available to residents in all parts of the ward, ensuring concerns are raised with the council promptly.

“I will work with the council to see that the eyesore Marsden Rock House is demolished, and ensure Cheviot Road residents have a say in any future development of land near their homes once maisonettes are demolished.

“More activities for young people, protecting the most vulnerable and ensuring anti-social behaviour is tackled are all priorities.

“It is only by working with residents that we can make lasting improvements.

“I’m asking for your support so that together we can make a real difference to all neighbourhoods across the ward.

“Vote Dorothy Grainger on May 2.”

Carrie Richardson (Green Party):

“I am really pleased to be the Green Party candidate for Horsley Hill; having grown up in the area and living in South Shields my whole life.

“I have a good understanding of the strengths of the local community as well as the challenges they face too.

“My background is in working in the charitable sector so I have a lot of experience and understanding of working alongside communities that need support and development.

“The area is already lucky enough to sit within our outstanding coastline and I will work hard to support local residents to make the changes that they feel are important to create long-term improvement and happiness in Horsley Hill.”

Stan Wildhirt (Conservative Party):