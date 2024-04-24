Meet the candidates standing in the Primrose ward in the 2024 local elections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on South Tyneside Council.

This year, one seat in each of the borough’s 18 wards will be up for grabs, with around 50 candidates in the running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Primrose ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

South Tyneside Council Local Election Candidates 2024 for the Primrose ward, from left: Elaine Francis, David Kennedy, Stephen Pearson.

Elaine Francis (Green Party):

“I’m proud to have been selected as your candidate in the local election.

“I’ve seen how negative local politics is becoming and I believe it can be different – for our communities and our environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Greens are the only ones offering positive solutions to issues the people of Primrose and South Tyneside face.

“Our Green Group of nine councillors are the official opposition in the town hall, recently putting forward their first alternative budget, something no other opposition councillors have done for many years.

“Proposing a saving on council tax and more money spent on the things you tell us matter to you, like better-resourced street cleaning, increased CCTV to tackle ongoing issues around anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping, nature recovery and more.

“If elected on May 2, I promise to be a new, fresh and positive voice for you.”

David Kennedy (Independent):

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am at present one of three Independent councillors representing the Primrose ward.

“I have lived most of my life in Jarrow and currently reside within the ward with my wife and family.

“I am also the only candidate this year, that actually lives on the ward itself.

“This has inspired me to work extremely hard, over the past few years, for the people of this area due to a belief that your problems are my problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope to continue, with your support, to represent you all and will strive to do my utmost to fight for the ward enabling you to live in a safer and improved environment and continue with the work already implemented and under consideration.”

Stephen Pearson (Labour Party):

“I am a new face to politics in South Tyneside, but I want to make a difference.

“My family lived in Primrose for many years, my mam and uncle went to school here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a kid, I regularly played with my cousins around Primrose and the Dene.

“Primrose is an amazing place to be, we have some of the best green spaces in Jarrow, we have the town centre and most importantly the nicest people you will ever meet.

“I am proud to be standing as the Labour Party candidate for Primrose.

“If elected on May 2, I plan to focus on:

*Anti-social behaviour and finding ways to channel negative behaviour into good.

*The state of our roads and pavements.