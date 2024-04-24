Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on South Tyneside Council.

This year, one seat in each of the borough’s 18 wards will be up for grabs, with around 50 candidates in the running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Simonside and Rekendyke ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

South Tyneside Council Local Election Candidates 2024 for the Simonside and Rekendyke ward, from left: Edward Malcolm, Bethany Telford, Kenneth Wood.

Edward Malcolm (Labour Party):

“I am delighted once again to be seeking re-election in Simonside and Rekendyke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As someone who lives in the Simonside and Rekendyke ward, I care passionately about our local community, I have deep roots in the community.

“I am an experienced and active councillor.

“As your voice in the town hall, it is important to keep in touch with residents which is why I will continue to:

*Hold regular surgeries.

*Be available by telephone or email.

*Publish a regular newsletter.

“I have always fought to ensure that Simonside and Rekendyke has received its fair share of resources available.

“I have been at the forefront of many new schemes across the ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am proud as to what has been accomplished in Simonside and Rekendyke, but I am even more excited at what can be achieved next.”

Bethany Telford (Green Party):

“I joined the Greens because I believe in grassroots politics.

“I believe our communities should be heard and action taken.

“I promise to work hard all year around to listen to the residents and improve our borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel that the Labour Group don’t listen to the people anymore and often expect to win.

“They’ve become complacent. Greens work hard all year around and it shows, more and more people across South Tyneside vote Green – we now have nine councillors and are official opposition!

“A vote for me will mean more Greens in the council chamber, making a real difference in our community.”

Kenneth Wood (Independent):

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hello, my name is Ken Wood and this time for the third time (lucky) I shall be standing as an Independent candidate to seek your votes to represent you.

“Over the past several years you have voted Labour and what has it got you? Nothing, apart from the ward being one of the most deprived and neglected yet again.

“I want to change this. I want this ward to prosper again, to bring jobs to the town.

“I have lived in Simonside since 1979.

“The current Labour council has done nothing for the town, apart from destroy it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Destroyed solid old buildings, destroyed trees which help lower carbon dioxide.

“Wildlife has fallen over past years and will continue to as they destroy more Green Belt land.