Meet the candidates standing in the Westoe ward in the 2024 local elections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on South Tyneside Council.

This year, one seat in each of the borough’s 18 wards will be up for grabs, with around 50 candidates in the running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Westoe ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

South Tyneside Council Local Election Candidates 2024 for the Westoe ward, from left: Sandra Duncan, Georgina Holt, Kate Owens-Palmer.

Sandra Duncan (Labour Party):

“I am a former experienced councillor, a practicing barrister in law and have always sought to be involved in my local community.

“I will represent all areas of the Westoe ward, holding regular ward surgeries to listen and act upon residents’ concerns and I will publish a regular newsletter to keep residents informed of my work on their behalf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to see further pavement and road improvements, tackle fly-tipping in the back lanes, and seek funding to improve youth activities across the ward.

“I will also promote support for the vibrant small businesses across the ward and I will support the council’s Green agenda to protect the planet for future generations.

“I will be an active community campaigner, working with residents to secure the best for all areas of the Westoe ward.

“I hope that you will support me on May 2. Thank you.”

Georgina Holt (Green Party):

“I’m proud to be the Green Party candidate for Westoe.

“Many people tell me that they feel the Labour Party has taken our communities for granted for far too long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They seem to have stopped listening to local people and have become complacent.

“The cost of living crisis, made worse by the worrying rises in fuel costs, means that local people are really struggling.

“Greens have already demonstrated that they speak up for people and put ideas and policies forward which benefit all.

“Westoe needs someone who puts the people first, not the interests of a party or themselves.

“I will always put our community first. Better is possible.

“Please vote Green on May 2.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate Owens-Palmer (Independent):

“I’m Kate Owens-Palmer, your Independent candidate in the Westoe ward.

“I’m standing as an Independent as I don’t believe party politics has any place in local government – it prevents progress in improving the lives of residents.

“A proud supporter of the green community initiatives in Westoe, I’m raising funds for Friends of the Readhead Park and fighting to save as many trees as possible on the college site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Born in Baring Street in South Shields, I’ve spent almost all my life here, as a teacher, counsellor and humanist celebrant.

“I’ve raised my children here and I’ve lived in Westoe for 25 years.

“I believe passionately that South Shields is great, but more could be done to improve the lives of residents.

“I’ll listen carefully to the voices of those who live here and promise to put you first on May 2.