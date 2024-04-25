Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on South Tyneside Council.

This year, one seat in each of the borough’s 18 wards will be up for grabs, with around 50 candidates in the running.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Whitburn and Marsden ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

South Tyneside Council Local Election Candidates 2024 for the Whitburn and Marsden ward, from left: Tracey Dixon and Edward Littley.

“It has been an honour and privilege to have been selected again to stand as your Labour candidate in the local elections being held in May.

“I have lived in the ward all my life; I have been a councillor for Whitburn and Marsden for over 22 years and have been leader of South Tyneside Council since.

“The ward I represent is very special and I am pleased to be part of a very strong Labour team of councillors.

“Along with my fellow councillors, Jane Carter and Joyce Welsh, I pledge to work in the best interests of residents, businesses and communities, be visible, pro-active to emerging problems and reactive to concerns.

“I pledge to fulfil my responsibilities, listen, and work with residents and continue to strongly represent you and your neighbourhood.

“I hope I can count on your vote on Thursday, May 2.”

Edward Littley (Green Party):

“I moved to South Tyneside in recent years and I am proud to not only live in Whitburn and Marsden but to have the opportunity to stand for the Green Party here.

“Our coastline and environment are unique and I would work hard to ensure that attention and focus is given to these areas so our future generations have every chance to enjoy the landscape that we have today.

“I would make every effort to hold the council accountable for any decisions made and make sure that your voice as a resident is heard.

“Please consider making a change and voting Green on May 2.”

Heidi Wildhirt (Conservative Party):