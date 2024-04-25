Meet the candidates standing in the Whiteleas ward in the 2024 local elections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on South Tyneside Council.

This year, one seat in each of the borough’s 18 wards will be up for grabs, with around 50 candidates in the running.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Whiteleas ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Robin Coombes (Independent):

“My name is Robin Coombes and I am standing as an Independent candidate in the local elections this May for the Whiteleas, Parkway and Holder House ward.

“I have lived on the Whiteleas Estate for over 42 years and I have taken a keen interest in not just the Whiteleas area but all of South Tyneside.

“I am chairman of the Friends of Temple Memorial Park Group in which one of our key ambitions is to have Temple Park formally recognised as a war memorial.

“I would also like to see free Wi-Fi access for all park users to enjoy.

“I have many ambitions I would like to achieve and I am standing as an Independent to allow me to focus on representing the people of the ward without being harnessed by any political party and above all else, do what’s right for the people of the ward.”

Michelle Turnbull (Labour Party):

“Being selected as the Labour Party candidate for the Whiteleas, Holder House and Parkway ward is a privilege.

“I was born in Whiteleas and reside in South Tyneside. I’ve been married for over 40 years and have two grown-up children, one grandson and another on the way.

“With a 40-year background in the NHS, including as a psychiatric nurse, manager, and mental health commissioner in South Tyneside and Sunderland, I bring experience and a deep passion for community service.

“My candidacy is driven by a desire to ensure every voice is heard and to collaborate with charitable organisations and local authorities to combat poverty and enhance residents’ well-being.

“I’ll focus on curbing anti-social behaviour, improving roads, paths, upholding educational standards, and supporting our most vulnerable.

“I’m dedicated to engaging with you, understanding concerns, and working to develop meaningful solutions.

“Your support means everything, and I’m eager to create a more vibrant, equitable, and prosperous future for our community.”

Dawn Wildhirt (Conservative Party):

There was no picture or statement provided following the Gazette’s request,

Sophie-Jane Williams (Green Party):

“I am proud to stand for the Green Party and stand for what I believe in.

“I have lived in South Tyneside since birth with a family who has lived here for many generations.

“I have seen the effects of climate change and seen the problems caused by a lack of funding for things like hospitals and education facilities.

“As a 24-year-old, I want to be a voice for everyone, for the generations older than me who have lived here for years and the generations yet to come, to create a viable future for South Tyneside.