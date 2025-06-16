Plans for a CCTV post to deter "illegal access" and vandalism at the historic South Pier in South Shields have been submitted to council development bosses.

South Tyneside Council's planning department has received two applications for the Grade II-listed South Pier from applicant, the Port of Tyne.

The planning application and listed building consent application are seeking permission for the "installation of a new 8m post and CCTV camera."

The proposed site for the CCTV post is land to the north east of South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade, adjacent to Sandhaven Beach, and planning documents set out the reasons for the development.

A cover letter submitted with the plan states the CCTV installation is "essential to view the access gates at the base of the piers which, from our understanding, are continuously being vandalised to obtain illegal access."

It was noted at the time that the Port of Tyne was investigating the possibility of having 24/7 security at the site.

The cover letter submitted to South Tyneside Council with the CCTV planning applications this month (June, 2025) lists previous incidents that have impacted the pier, including damage to the lighthouse windows and "ornate pavement lights" in the lighthouse basement.

In addition, the cover letter states that fires have been started "on the pavement near the lighthouse, damaging the pavement and the waterproofing to the floor above the basement".

Another incident included "breaking through the various access gates on the pier and creating a fire in the upper walkway tunnel to trip the power supply to the lighthouse" and a cable being "removed for its copper content", resulting in the lighthouse being without power for a "number of months".

Those behind the CCTV plans said that the "frequency of large waves overtopping the piers is [also] becoming more common and it is important to ensure the public observe the fact the piers are shut in such conditions."

A "heritage note" also submitted with the planning applications adds the plans would have several public benefits.

This includes "reducing disturbance to important local bird species on the South Pier, further establishing the principle of development on the site".

The heritage notes adds: "The deterrence of damage to the pier will ensure economic benefit, as less works will be required to repair the asset.

"Public safety will be increased to ensure that the vandalism can be detected and addressed by local police.

"As such, the benefits are a product of the development by detecting damage to the pier and preventing further offences will protect the asset, whilst causing no physical hindrance to the structure of the South Pier."

Decisions on the planning applications will be made following a council consultation exercise.

For more information on the plans, visit South Tyneside Council's planning portal website and search planning reference 250283 and 250282.