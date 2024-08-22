Port of Tyne warns that continued vandalism could delay repairs to South Shields Pier

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Port of Tyne is asking members of the public for cooperation following spates of vandalism at South Shields Pier.

South Shields Pier sustained severe damage during Storm Babet in October 2023 and has remained close to the public for safety reasons ever since.

The Port of Tyne, which is the owner and custodian of South Shields Pier, has been focusing on the restoration work, with the project now taking a major step forward.

South Shields Pier is currently closed to members of the public. | Local Democracy Reporting Service

Whilst the works are progressing as planned, bosses at the Port of Tyne have stressed the important of cooperation from the public.

It follows a spate of vandalism and unauthorised access on both piers, which is a safety risk to both the perpetrators and the contractors.

As a result of this, the Port is investigating the possibility of having 24/7 security at both sites - increasing the cost of the restoration.

Ashley Nicholson MBE, the Port of Tyne’s Marine Director, said: “We understand that it’s disappointing for the piers not to be accessible, but we are asking members of the public for their patience, cooperation and understanding while the works are ongoing.

“Live construction sites are unsafe for the public, it’s important that the safety barriers are left alone, and the sites are not accessed to maintain safe environments.

“Ignoring the barriers can add costs and potentially delay the return of public access.”

Ashley also moved to reassure members of the public that the Port of Tyne remains committed to restoring the piers following the damage caused by the storm.

The Port of Tyne has urged members of the public to stay away from South Shields Pier so restoration work can be carried out. The pier was damaged in October 2023 by Storm Babet. | Port of Tyne

She added: “We know the piers mean a lot to the public and we’re committed to restoring them to their former glory.

“As well as the key role they play in safely guiding vessels from the North Sea into the River Tyne, they are enjoyed by the local community and have been fished off and strolled upon for decades.

“As Grade II listed heritage assets, we want to get the restoration right, make them safe again and push on with the works while the weather window allows.

Railings were moved as people gained unauthorised access to South Shields pier. | Port of Tyne

“A lot of progress has been made so far, appointing specialist contractors with the right experience and skills and there is a solid plan in place.

“Phase one works are well underway and we’re pleased to have planning permission for the next phase.”

The Port of Tyne has confirmed that the piers in North and South Tyneside will remain closed to the public until the restoration works are fully complete.

The Port is also set to invite the local community to play their part in deciding the future plans for the piers, during an engagement programme around creating a safe, secure and protected environment for the public, river users and future generations.