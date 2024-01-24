Planners give green light to Barclays bank to relocate its South Shields branch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved applications to pave the way for Barclays Bank to move to 64-66 King Street, at the former Burton shop.

The bank revealed plans to move from its current location at 1-3 King Street last year and in a letter to customers, said the current branch location would close at midday on Friday, March 8, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new branch is then set to open on Monday, March 18, 2024.

Barclays previously said that the new premises would feature the latest banking technology, as well as a modern feel with improved meeting rooms and better access for people with disabilities.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department received an application in October, 2023, for the proposed relocation.

The South Shields branch of Barclays will be relocating in March 2024. Photo: Google Maps.

This included the replacement of the shopfront, the installation of a cash machine, a CCTV camera, an alarm box and additional glazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, plans included one air conditioning condensing unit on the roof and three new ‘ventilation louvre’ to the rear of the building.

After considering the plan and assessing it against planning policies, the application was approved on January 19, 2024.

Council planners noted that although the site is not a listed building, it is a locally listed heritage asset.

It was noted that the plans would bring a vacant unit back into use and would create a modern shop front, as well as provide a separate access to the building’s upper floors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council decision report said that this would “create future opportunities for these upper floors to be occupied, further enhancing the retail centre”.

The council decision report added: “The application site is included within the council’s list of locally significant heritage assets.

“Policy DM6 (c) seeks to ensure that development proposals will protect, preserve and where possible enhance the historic, cultural and architectural character and heritage, visual appearance and contextual importance of our heritage assets and their settings, which includes locally significant heritage assets.

“It is not considered that the proposed development would result in significant harm to the character of the building”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

A separate application for advertising consent from Barclays was also approved by South Tyneside Council’s planning department on January 19, 2024.

This included illuminated signage and signage for an ‘express banking service’.

A spokesperson for Barclays previously said: “The new branch will provide our latest banking technology to make everyday banking quicker and easier and Barclays colleagues will still be available to help customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will have a fresh, modern feel with better disability access and improved meeting rooms.

“As banking changes and evolves, our premises need to adapt to accommodate our customer’s needs”.

For the 10 days that the South Shields branch is closed in March, the nearest branches for Barclays customers will be on Fawcett Street, in Sunderland city centre, or Northumberland Street, in Newcastle city centre.