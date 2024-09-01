Plans approved for major refurbishment works at The Marine pub in South Shields

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a major revamp of a South Shields pub have been approved by councillors, despite concerns about the scheme’s design and impacts on neighbours.

South Tyneside Council’s Planning Committee, at a meeting this week, narrowly approved proposals for The Marine, which sits on the junction of Ocean Road and Seafield Terrace.

The final proposals, outlined in a report discussed by councillors this week, included a new first floor balcony and external balustrading to the pub’s front and side elevations, a first floor kitchen extension to the rear and new external lighting, heaters and signage.

Plans also proposed a “full external redecoration and levelling of [the] existing stepped side terrace with additional railings”.

The balcony was proposed to the elevation at Seafield Terrace while a one-metre-high balustrade was proposed to the Ocean Road elevation outside a first floor bay window.

Amended plans removed access doors into this area with applicants stressing the balustrade area would be “ornamental” paying tribute to the pub’s history and would not be used for outside seating.

During a council consultation exercise on the plans, three public objections were raised, including two from Seafield Terrace, with concerns about potential noise and privacy impacts from the proposed balcony.

The Marine pub, in South Shields. | Local Democracy Reporting Service

South Tyneside Council’s planning department also recommended the plans for refusal citing the impact of the balcony extension on neighbours in terms of “overlooking” and “substantial additional noise and air pollution arising from increased outdoor eating, drinking and smoking”.

The second reason for refusal singled out the balcony extension and balustrades and said the additions to the pub building would “appear as incongruous and out of character features in the street scene”.

Arguments for and against the proposals were put forward at a meeting of South Tyneside Council’s Planning Committee at South Shields Town Hall on Tuesday, August 27.

While councillors acknowledged the need to support a local business and welcomed the majority of the plans, including the kitchen extension, concerns were raised about the proposed balcony and balustrade elements of the plan.

Concerns included impacts on nearby residents in terms of noise and privacy, as well as the visual impact on the pub and surrounding area.

A planning agent representing the applicant said the design would “add interest” to the building and that residential amenity issues at Seafield Terrace could be remedied by adding a second ‘barrier’ to the balcony.

It was noted that there was already an outdoor area at the Seafield Terrace side of the pub and that the scheme presented investment and would “revitalise” the building and support a local business.

Councillor Geraldine Kilgour, while supporting the rear kitchen extension element of the plan, said the balustrade would look “completely out of kilter” and that the plan would introduce “incongruous” features.

She said the addition of a second barrier to the proposed balcony could cause further visual impacts and “destroy the character of this particularly valuable asset to the borough”.

Councillor Kate Owens-Palmer said she didn’t think there would be a “massive increase in the noise” as a result of the development, but suggested that doors to the upper floor balcony could be locked up at a certain time.

Councillor Sarah McKeown said public houses were “expected to look a little bit different” and that the proposals represented an improvement in keeping with the building’s “historical outlook”.

Councillor Eileen Leask said the balcony and balustrade elements of the plan would impact the nearby listed park had not been “thought out properly”.

“If they want to draw attention to the pub there’s lots of other ways they can do it,” she added.

Councillor Andrew Guy, who later led calls to approve the application, said it was important to support pubs and businesses in South Shields town centre.

He added the application represented a “fantastic scheme” and that issues around noise from the outdoor area were up to the pub’s management and the council’s licensing department to manage.

Councillor David Kennedy also said he would support the plan, subject to modifications and “reasonable conditions”.

“Personally speaking in this day and age where we’re seeing a multitude of pubs closing, our seafront area is suffering,” he added.

“We have far less amenities now than we had in years gone by to attract people there and I think we should be supporting a local business that wants to draw business in and improve the area”.

A vote to refuse the application was initially put to the committee but failed to win majority support.

After being put to the vote again, the plans were approved by a slim majority with eight councillors voting in favour and seven voting against.

The approval was subject to conditions added by councillors, including the new outdoor balcony not being used after 10pm.

In addition, councillors agreed that a second screen should be added to the balcony area to help reduce noise and nuisance impacts, with details to be delegated to council officers.

Under planning conditions, the refurbishment works at The Marine must be brought forward within three years.

For more information on the plans, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: ST/0316/23/FUL.