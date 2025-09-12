Plans for a huge battery energy storage facility in South Tyneside have officially been submitted to borough development bosses.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for outline planning permission for a site in the borough’s Bede ward.

Plans have been submitted for a new battery energy storage system development in the Jarrow area | Google

The site, which sits off Church Bank in the Jarrow area, was once linked to timber importers and sawmillers M H Southern but the company, in recent years, has moved operations from South Tyneside to the Felling area of Gateshead.

Developers have been eyeing the Church Bank land for a battery energy storage system (BESS) for some time , with BESS schemes aiming to import and store electrical power during periods of oversupply in the National Grid, and export it back into the energy network when needed to help ‘balance’ the grid.

The developments have been cited as a key part of the UK’s move towards Net Zero, helping more renewable energy to be brought online.

Plans to demolish industrial buildings and structures at the Jarrow site earmarked for a new BESS were approved in July, 2025, and the submission of an outline planning application is the next step towards the energy storage development becoming a reality.

A supporting planning statement submitted with the application on behalf of applicant AMG Utility Solutions Ltd provides more details on the proposed development.

It notes the plans include "the installation of a BESS and associated grid-connection infrastructure, internal access, landscaping, sustainable drainage and other ancillary works".

Those behind the scheme said the development had been "conceived with close regard to the industrial character, scale and operational pattern of the Port of Tyne estate at Jarrow".

The site's location was said to have "excellent grid and transport connections, capable of accommodating the proposed battery energy storage system without adverse effects on residential amenity, landscape character or heritage significance."

As an outline planning application, applicants are seeking permission for the principle of development on site with "all matters reserved for later approval", which would be assessed separately by the council through the 'reserved matters' application process.

The applicant's planning statement adds: "The proposal responds positively to its context: it occupies a previously developed, under-used plot in an established industrial area, well away from sensitive receptors.

"The scale and modular form of battery units will accord with nearby warehouse and port structures, and the site is visually contained by existing buildings and infrastructure.

"By providing a significant energy storage capacity, the scheme will make a direct contribution to national and local objectives for decarbonising the electricity grid.

"It supports the resilience of surrounding employment areas and the wider community, aligning with policy support for renewable and low-carbon energy infrastructure.

"Further, given the proximity of industrial, energy intensive uses, the proposal will provide a sustainable energy storage solution for the adjacent built environment.

"Detailed design at the reserved-matters stage will secure high standards of layout, appearance and environmental performance, with conditions ensuring that noise, lighting and traffic remain within acceptable limits for existing neighbouring land users.

"Perimeter planting, native species seeding and habitat boxes will lift the ecological value of a site that currently offers negligible biodiversity interest.

"Long-term management can be tied to a landscape and ecological management plan."

Those behind the scheme concluded that the proposal "represents an efficient and sustainable reuse of brownfield land inside a strategic employment corridor".

They also said the plans could be "delivered without undue impact on the environment or surrounding operations and will make a significant contribution to clean-energy infrastructure".

It was argued that "by providing flexible battery storage, the project will directly support national and local decarbonisation goals, enhance energy security for surrounding businesses and communities, and help deliver green-growth ambitions for the Tyne and A19 corridors."

Battery energy storage developments normally include a concentration of battery units, or 'energy storage cabinets', along with associated infrastructure, and BESS developments can include hundreds of units depending on the size and constraints of individual sites.

A design and access statement noted "plant and equipment will occupy only the central portion" of the site, "leaving generous perimeter zones for landscaping, habitat creation and future access improvements".

However, it was noted that "the precise footprint will be determined at [the] reserved matters stage once the layout and final supplier specifications are known."

A supporting statement submitted with a previous 'screening opinion' request for the site noted vacant industrial buildings would be demolished in advance of construction and that the “final element” of the BESS scheme would see the installation of a below ground cable to connect the facility to the National Grid.

The supporting statement said: “The purpose of a BESS is to store excess energy from the National Grid and then discharge that energy back into the grid when needed, thereby improving the security of the national energy network.

“It is anticipated that the proposed development will be constructed over a period of 8 to 12 months.

“The main construction activities comprise demolition of the existing buildings, installation of concrete foundations, erection of BESS (including ancillary components) and the installation of the high voltage cable.”

It was noted that the proposed development would be capable of storing around “100MW of energy."

Those behind the plans confirmed the development would also be designed in line with national guidance to prevent fire risks and that a battery safety management plan would be linked to the scheme.

A decision on the outline planning application is expected following a council consultation exercise.

Comments can be made on the plan, via South Tyneside Council's planning portal website, until October 1, 2025.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search planning application number: 250408