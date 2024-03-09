Plans to demolish the derelict Whitburn Lodge set to go before councillors once again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of South Tyneside Council’s planning committee will be asked next week to decide on the future of the former Whitburn Lodge site, off Mill Lane (A183), in the Whitburn area.

Since closing its doors in 2012 the derelict pub site has been the target of break-ins and deliberate fires, including a blaze on New Year’s Day 2023 which destroyed large sections of the roof and caused extensive damage inside.

Last year national housebuilder Lovell Partnerships announced it had bought the building and associated land, and soon after they submitted plans to build 32 homes at the site.

The application had been due to go before the council planning committee for a decision on Monday, February 12.

However, at the start of that meeting, it was confirmed the application had been withdrawn from the agenda to be “determined at a later date”, with it later said this was due to an “administrative issue”.

The Whitburn Lodge after the fire in January 2023. Photo: NationalWorld.

It has now been confirmed the proposals will go before councillors on the planning committee at their next meeting on Monday, March 11.

The housing mix would include four two-bedroom homes, 22 three-bedroom homes and six four-bedroom homes, along with a mix of private and visitor parking.

The existing vehicular access off Mill Lane at the eastern side of the development would be expected to be widened, as well as multiple pedestrian access points being created.

During a council consultation exercise on the plan, there had been a number of objections, including a petition with 92 signatures.

According to a council report, the petition states the majority of housing proposed in the scheme is “executive” and that there is “sufficient housing of this type in Whitburn village”.

It was noted that “the infrastructure is not in place to support this development” around GP and dentist appointments, traffic and sewerage, which was described by another objector as being “at breaking point”.

32 new homes are planned for the site of the Whitburn Lodge (Credit: Lovell Partnerships)

Concerns were also raised about the loss of the former pub building, which comprises the remains of Hope House dating from the 18th century, as well as concerns about tree loss and impacts on the Green Belt.

Since the initial meeting was scheduled, further representations have been submitted to the council from Whitburn Neighbourhood Forum, which has objected and requested to speak to put their case before councillors.

However, in recent months some neighbours have also called for the pub to be demolished, with a petition demanding action from South Tyneside Council.

Meanwhile Lovell Partnerships previously said the development aims to “create a new community and enhance connectivity towards the coastline”.

A planning officer report prepared ahead of Monday’s meeting has recommended the housing plans for approval.

It notes the application would be “contributing to maximising the re-use of previously developed land in a built-up area and would contribute to the objective of delivering sustainable development”.

It adds: “It is considered that on balance, it can be demonstrated that the proposal provides long-term benefits.

“The proposed development of the site would contribute to the borough’s overall housing requirements, where the council has failed the housing delivery test and is unable to demonstrate a five-year housing land supply.

“The natural environment and potential environmental impacts of the proposal would be acceptable subject to the suggested conditions.”

The planning approval would also be subject to the completion of a legal agreement, a process which allows councils to secure financial contributions from developers to help mitigate the impact of developments.

Around £29,400 is sought for ‘off-site biodiversity net gain’, as well as £12,896 to mitigate “recreational pressure and impacts” on protected nature sites.

The latest report from council planners also provides more information on why a decision was not made at the previous meeting in February.

It states following the publication of that agenda, it was brought to the council’s attention that a representation submitted in objection to the application had included a request to speak, which “had not been acknowledged and logged in the correct manner”.

This meant the individual had not been informed about the committee meeting and their speaking rights and the application could therefore “not be considered” on the initial date.

The final decision on the plans now rests with members of the council’s planning committee, who will next meet on Monday, March 11.