Residents urged to remember photo ID when voting in local elections this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Voters in South Tyneside are encouraged to make sure they are ready to cast their votes on Election Day including the need to have photo ID at polling stations.

South Tyneside residents will go to the polls this week (Thursday 2 May) to elect a Mayor for the newly created North East Combined Authority, 18 local government councillors to represent them on South Tyneside Council and the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People are urged to complete and return their postal ballots as soon as possible.

Those who do not have a postal vote can find where they need to go to cast their vote on polling day on their poll card. It is important voters check the information as their polling station may have changed since the last elections.

Residents are reminded to bring their photo ID to polling stations. Those who have applied for, but have yet to receive their Voter Authority Certificate, can contact the Council's Elections Team on 0191 427 7000 for a temporary Voter Authority Certificate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who has lost their photo ID can apply for an emergency proxy vote. This will allow someone they trust to vote on their behalf at a polling station. However, the trusted person will need to take their own photo ID. Visit Apply to vote by proxy | Electoral Commission for more information.

Jonathan Tew, South Tyneside Council's Returning Officer, said: "We want to make sure that everyone who is registered to vote knows how to cast their vote on 2 May.

"Putting a cross in a box may seem simple, but there are a number of things that voters need to consider to be able to vote in the upcoming elections.

"Voting in a polling station has changed for everyone. Voters need to show photo ID at the polling station before being given a ballot paper. There will also be some first-time voters particularly among our young people who may be unsure what to do. Every single vote counts, therefore we want everyone to feel comfortable and confident in exercising their right to vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE: South Shields business recognised by UK government for world trading

"We would encourage people to consider the information and guidance available about the voting process beforehand, so they know what to do on the day."

For more information about elections in South Tyneside, visit South Tyneside Council's website at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/elections or call South Tyneside Council's Elections Team on (0191) 424 7230.