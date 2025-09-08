The Member of Parliament for South Shields is backing calls for more support for families with terminally ill children.

Emma Lewell, the MP for South Shields, has backed calls for a change in the law when it comes to financial support for families with critically or terminally ill children.

The MP has shown her support for Hugh’s Law - a policy change that is being lobbied by the cancer support organisation, ‘It’s Never You’.

The organisation highlights that under current legislation, the state offer no financial support for parents who must leave work to care for their sick child while they undergo intensive treatment in hospital.

Emma Lewell, South Shields MP. | National World

It’s Never You states that in the majority of cases, the primary caregiver has to give up work to look after the child, resulting in a 50% reduction in household income.

As a result, the organisation is calling on Parliament to introduce a new law that would offer financial assistance to parents when children undergo prolonged hospital treatment.

Campaigners are calling on Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, to commit to providing immediate financial support for parents of sick children who find themselves financially vulnerable following their child’s diagnosis.

Following these calls, Emma Lewell has offered her support to the campaign in the hope of affecting policy change in Parliament.

In a post on X, Ms Lewell said: “It is not right that in the UK there is no financial support for parents of critically ill or terminally ill children.

“That is why I'm backing Hugh’s Law.”

You can find out more about It’s Never You and Hugh’s Law at: https://itsneveryou.com/hughs-law/.