South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck

Earlier this week the MP vowed to fight for her seat in the constituency as party members voted for a trigger ballot which will see her facing deselection.

Now Ms Lewell-Buck says she has been forced to consider legal action, saying she has experienced problems since she was elected in 2013.

“This isn’t about left and right, it’s about right and wrong,” said the MP.

“I’m the first female MP in South Shields and as a young woman they think it’s going to be easier to get rid of me.

“Ever since I have been an MP there has been an issue and it’s gotten out of control.”

She added: “This is the last thing I want to do, but for the sake of my constituents and members of the party, action needs to be taken on the people who are ruining our party.”

Ms Lewell-Buck says Labour have failed to investigate her previous complaints adequately and following a ‘poor’ response to a plea letter sent to the National Executive Committee in April, her solicitor advised her she may have to take the route of legal action.

“As it would anyone who has sustained constant bullying and abuse for just doing their job, it’s had a massive effect on myself and my family," she continued.

“I never thought I would be in a position where I’m doing this to the Party that I love. I feel really sad about it and let down by my Party, but I got into politics to do the right thing, because I still believe in the core values of the Labour Party.

“Those people have no place in our Party and I’m going to keep fighting.”