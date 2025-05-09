South Shields MP voices Whitburn and Littlehaven water quality concerns in Parliament

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Concerns over sewage dumping into the sea at Whitburn have been raised in Parliament.

Emma Lewell, the Member of Parliament for South Shields, has raised concerns over the water quality at both Littlehaven Beach and Whitburn in the House of Commons.

Speaking on May 8, the South Shields MP highlighted that water pollution off the South Tyneside coast has been a longstanding problem.

Ms Lewell also flagged that she has already requested a meeting with the Minister for Water, Emma Hardy, and pushed for that meeting to take place soon.

Emma Lewell, MP for South Shields, has raised concerns over the water quality at Littlehaven Beach in the House of Commons. | National World

She said: “In South Shields, we have a longstanding problem with sewage dumping in the sea at Whitburn.

“Just this week, Littlehaven Beach has been handed a Brown flag. Myself and local campaigners are completely fed up.

“The EA, Ofwat, Northumbrian Water, the Council, and the last government completely ignored our concerns.

“We have already requested a meeting with the Minister and I am hoping that she will confirm that a meeting will be very soon.”

Steve Reed MP, the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, praised the South Shields MP for her campaigning around water pollution but stopped short of guaranteeing that a meeting will take place.

He responded: “First of all, I’d like to congratulate my honourable friend for the tireless work that she carries out to represent the concerns of people in South Shields about the terrible problems with water pollution.

“She of course voted for the Water Special Measures Act, which has given the regulator many more powers, including the power to ban those undeserved multi-million-pound bonuses.

“I’m sure she will be interested to read, as I will, the findings from the Water Commission led by Sir John Cunliffe when that comes forward in just a few weeks time.”

Earlier this week, Littlehaven Beach has given a ‘Brown flag’ from the Holiday Park Guru - which bases rating on water quality inspections that were released in November 2024.

While the water at Sandhaven Beach and Marsden Bay was rated as ‘good’, Littlehaven Beach received a ‘poor’ quality rating.

Speaking at the time, Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member Neighbourhoods and Climate Change at South Tyneside Council, flagged that there will be “no quick fix” to improving the water at Littlehaven Beach.

Following reporting of the ‘Brown flag award’ and Ms Lewell raising the issue in the House of Commons, South Tyneside Council released a statement on social media stating that it has been working with partners to improve the water quality.

It said: “The Council has been working with its partners at the Environment Agency and Northumbrian Water to investigate and determine why the bathing water quality at Littlehaven does not meet the minimum standards.

“We are developing an action plan to improve the water quality over the coming years.

“Having official ratings gives visitors up to date information and the confidence to make informed decisions about where they choose to bathe.

“We'll keep residents updated as improvements and actions take place.”

