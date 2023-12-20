South Shields town centre is set for a “game-changing” transformation after a multi-million-pound college campus and student accommodation developments were given the green light.

Proposals were approved this week by the local authority’s planning committee to construct a new South Tyneside College campus on land between King Street and Coronation Street.

The plans will see the college and South Shields Marine School relocating from its current Westoe site into the heart of the town centre.

A separate application was approved at the same meeting for the construction of a new student accommodation block with up to 140 bedrooms to serve the college at the site of the former central library off Prince George Square.

Representatives from applicant Tyne Coast College outlined how the new campus will be a “transformational project for South Tyneside” and replace the current “no longer fit for purpose” campus.

Plans to relocate South Tyneside College have been approved.

In total 10 letters of objections had been submitted to South Tyneside Council over the plans for the new college buildings, although no concerns were lodged over the student accommodation application.

These objections included worries around car parking provision, increased town centre congestion, construction noise, insufficient traffic management and a potential rise in antisocial behaviour.

However, council planning officers recommended the application, along with the student accommodation plans, for approval, adding they would enhance the “vitality and viability of the town centre.”

A CGI of how South Shields town centre could look once the College is relocated.

Councillors ultimately approved the proposals by majority vote at the meeting at South Shields Town Hall on Monday (December 18).

Some concerns had been raised around the development, including from independent councillor Paul Brenen, Westoe ward representative, who asked why there was no sports field included “given the emphasis” the council is putting on “healthy living and the high obesity levels in the town.”

Council officers noted they “wouldn’t tend to find those types of outdoor sports facilities in a town centre location such as this.”

They added to mitigate again this proposals had also been submitted for a new 3G Pitch, additional grass pitch and futsal arena at Harton And Westoe Collieries Welfare Ground in Low Lane, which was approved at the same meeting.

A CGI of how the new student accommodation could look.

Planning reports noted it is envisaged around 9,000 students will make use of the new college facilities and around 300 full-time equivalent staff would be employed, with around 1,000 students maximum being on campus at any one time.

Richard Spencer, speaking in support of the application from Tyne Coast College, of which South Tyneside College is part, said at the meeting the proposals mark “the most important and significant regeneration scheme in the town for the last few decades.”

He said: “This is a game-changing moment and one that will impact on everyone who lives, works, visits and studies here.

“This project injects renewed confidence into the town and its high street and is the first part in delivering on much wider economic development ambitions for the borough.

“Moving to a new campus is a crucial part of its [the college’s] growth and strategy. New students demand easy to access eye-catching places to learn in and courses to learn on.”

Cycle parking for staff and students will be at several locations around the campus with a total of 164 spaces proposed, while there will be a small private car park containing 22 spaces.

The development will include a main building with a double-height glass atrium behind the reception entrance, which will be accessed on King Street.

A second entrance will be provided along Barrington Street, linking the building to the main campus, and a refurbished Grade-II listed building will house part of South Shields Marine School.

Low carbon technology will be incorporated into the build wherever possible, and landscaping, including tree planting, grassed areas and a public square, will run throughout the campus site.

Meanwhile, the approved 140-bed student accommodation site will be provided in a series of clusters of flats in a U-shaped footprint, comprising individual bedrooms with en-suite shower and toilet facilities and shared kitchen and lounge areas.

The car park for that site will accommodate 14 spaces, with 16 cycle parking spaces for students proposed within the parking area.

Within the internal courtyard area shared amenity space and a “rain garden area” are included, while the council will also be looking to provide additional landscaped areas to the immediate south of the application site.