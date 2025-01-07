South Tyneside Council announces financial support for the borough’s pensioners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pensioners in South Tyneside are set to receive financial support from the Council.

South Tyneside Council has announced that it will be making a £200 payment to around 1,250 low-income pensioners who have just missed out on the Winter Fuel Allowance this year.

The local authority is working with support agencies across the borough to identify individuals and assist with applications for those who are just above the Pension Credit threshold.

The Council has stated that the payments are targeted at pensioners who are on a low income but not eligible for Pension Credit and Winter Fuel Allowance and are impacted by the loss of Winter Fuel Allowance, as well as rising energy prices.

South Tyneside Council’s Household Support Fund (HSF) allocation will provide the money for the £200 payments.

Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “We have been working behind the scenes to do everything we can to support pensioners this winter.

“Our Pension Credit campaign has already increased take up with over £838,000 being claimed by residents since April 2023.

“Now we are allocating Household Support Fund to make payments to those who need it the most.

“Targeting support to make things fairer runs through everything we do as a council.

“Despite our limited finances we’ve been working hard to make sure that every penny counts and that our finances and resources are targeted in the right way so that we can work to try and reduce those inequalities we have across the borough.

“This project is just another example of that.

“The financial support complements our wider offer through our network of Welcoming Places and work we do hand in hand with the voluntary sector.”

The £200 payment will be administered by a short application, which can be completed by a relevant support agency on behalf of the individual applicant.

Those applying will need to declare that they are in receipt of or eligible for certain benefits.

The key area to meet is as follows:

The individual is in receipt of Housing Benefit or Council Tax Support but is not yet in receipt of Pension Credit.

The individual is eligible for Housing Benefit or Council Tax Support and applied for Pension credit after December 21, 2024 (thereby missing the deadline to qualify for a winter fuel payment).

Ian Thompson, Chief Executive Officer at South Tyneside Citizens Advice, has highlighted that the organisation will be on hand to help pensioners in the borough get the financial support they need this winter.

He commented: “We are very excited to be working with the local Welfare Support Team and Age Concern to help support low-income pensioners during these very difficult financial times.

“By working together, we will identify and assist many pensioners who unfortunately lost out on this year’s Winter Fuel Payments.

“No pensioner should feel unable to put their heating on this winter and this funding will help ease this worry.”

To make an application for the £200 payment, pensioners who meet the criteria are advised to contact Citizens Advice or Age Concern.

Alternatively, they can contact the Council’s Welfare Support Team by calling: 0191 424 6040, emailing: [email protected] or via the Council’s website at: https://southtyneside.gov.uk/article/1467/Welfare-Support-Service.

South Tyneside Council is also reminding people to check their eligibility for Pension Credit by visiting: www.gov.uk/pension-credit or calling 0800 991 234.