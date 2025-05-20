South Tyneside Council hosts five-day climate summit to shape net zero journey

A five-day climate summit has been held in South Tyneside.

South Tyneside Council staged a five-day climate summit last week as it looked to help shape the borough’s journey towards net zero.

The event brought together businesses, public sector organisations and community groups to map South Tyneside’s carbon reduction targets and the action needed to achieve them.

It aimed to share knowledge, successes and lessons learned, with the outcomes set to be used to inform the next Sustainable South Tyneside strategy.

Site visits as part of the climate summit included Equinor, at the Port of Tyne. | Other 3rd Party

The local authority states that the key themes emerging from the climate summit included renewable energy, sustainable business and supply chains, skills, reporting, community energy, and partnership working.

Speaking after the event, Cllr Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Neighbourhoods and Climate Change, said: “It was an exciting and though-provoking week.

“It helped identify both opportunities and barriers to reducing our carbon footprint and we know we have a huge task ahead of us.

“Sustainability is everyone’s responsibility, and our refreshed strategy needs to set out how we can take our communities on this journey with us.

A business expo made up part of the five-day climate summit. | Other 3rd Party

“We’ve always been ambitious in our climate change goals, and we’ve been genuine leaders when it comes to innovation and taking every opportunity to decarbonise.

“Now we need everyone to play their part in creating a greener, cleaner borough.”

A programme of site visits over the course of the week included the Viking Energy Network at Jarrow and Equinor, the operations and maintenance base of the Dogger Bank Wind Farm at the Port of Tyne.

South Tyneside College also spoke at the event about the work that they are carrying out to upskill the region’s workforce for green jobs for the future.

If approved, the site will manufacture cables that are designed to transport clean energy generated by offshore wind onto UK shores.

Bosses at the Port of Tyne have stated that the site will create 500 direct jobs for the green energy industry and thousands work in the supply chain.

