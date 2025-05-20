South Tyneside Council hosts five-day climate summit to shape net zero journey
South Tyneside Council staged a five-day climate summit last week as it looked to help shape the borough’s journey towards net zero.
The event brought together businesses, public sector organisations and community groups to map South Tyneside’s carbon reduction targets and the action needed to achieve them.
It aimed to share knowledge, successes and lessons learned, with the outcomes set to be used to inform the next Sustainable South Tyneside strategy.
Last year, South Tyneside Council revealed that it would be unlikely to meet its target of carbon neutrality by 2030, citing external factors such as the cost and rollout of new technologies.
The local authority states that the key themes emerging from the climate summit included renewable energy, sustainable business and supply chains, skills, reporting, community energy, and partnership working.
Speaking after the event, Cllr Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Neighbourhoods and Climate Change, said: “It was an exciting and though-provoking week.
“It helped identify both opportunities and barriers to reducing our carbon footprint and we know we have a huge task ahead of us.
“Sustainability is everyone’s responsibility, and our refreshed strategy needs to set out how we can take our communities on this journey with us.
“We’ve always been ambitious in our climate change goals, and we’ve been genuine leaders when it comes to innovation and taking every opportunity to decarbonise.
“Now we need everyone to play their part in creating a greener, cleaner borough.”
A programme of site visits over the course of the week included the Viking Energy Network at Jarrow and Equinor, the operations and maintenance base of the Dogger Bank Wind Farm at the Port of Tyne.
South Tyneside College also spoke at the event about the work that they are carrying out to upskill the region’s workforce for green jobs for the future.
The climate summit was held at the same time that plans were unveiled to construct a £923 million state-of-the-art sub-sea cable facility at the Port of Tyne.
If approved, the site will manufacture cables that are designed to transport clean energy generated by offshore wind onto UK shores.
Bosses at the Port of Tyne have stated that the site will create 500 direct jobs for the green energy industry and thousands work in the supply chain.
