South Tyneside Council welcomes overhaul plans for the UK’s water industry

South Tyneside Council has welcomed Government plans to overhaul the water industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local authority has backed Steve Reed, the Environment Secretary’s, plans to overhaul the regulation of the country’s water industry, with Ofwat set to be scrapped.

The move to pull overlapping water regulation by four different bodies into one regulator for the whole sector follows an independent review by Sir Jon Cunliffe, which aimed to tackle problems in the water sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was commissioned by the Government to answer public fury over pollution in rivers, lakes and seas, soaring water bills, shareholder payouts and bosses’ bonuses.

Water quality has been an issue in South Tyneside, especially at Littlehaven Beach and in Whitburn due to sewage dumping in the sea - with Littlehaven being given a ‘Brown Flag Award’ from the Holiday Park Guru as a result.

Water quality at Littlehaven Beach is rated as ‘poor’. | National World

The last results of water quality inspections, which were released in November 2024 shows that water at Sandhaven Beach and Marsden Bay was rated as ‘good’ - with Littlehaven Beach receiving a ‘poor’ quality rating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Climate Change and Neighbourhoods at South Tyneside Council and Chair of the Local Government Association Coastal Special Interest Group, has backed the Government’s plans to overhaul the water sector.

He said: "I warmly welcome the findings of the latest water quality report, which marks a significant step forward in our long-standing campaign to protect and improve the health of our coastal waters here in South Tyneside.

“For years, we have been calling for more robust monitoring, greater transparency, and stronger action to tackle pollution in our seas.

“I’ve seen first-hand the impact that poor water quality can have on our communities – from the health of our residents and visitors, to the livelihoods that depend on tourism, fishing, and recreation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This report is not just a set of statistics – it’s a reflection of the tireless efforts of local campaigners, elected members and community groups who have stood up for our coastline.

“It also validates the concerns we’ve raised about the need for better testing, more accountability from water companies, and urgent investment in infrastructure to prevent sewage discharges and agricultural runoff.

“South Tyneside is proud of its beautiful beaches at South Shields and Marsden, and we know how vital clean water is to our identity, economy, and environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While there is still work to do, this report gives us a platform to push for further improvements and ensure that our coast is protected for future generations.

“Although the report findings are a victory for coastal communities, our work here is not done.

“I will continue to work with partners across the region and nationally through the LGA Coastal SIG to ensure that coastal communities like ours are not left behind.

“We must keep the pressure on – because our seas, our wildlife, and our people deserve better."