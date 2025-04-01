Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A borough councillor is urging residents in her ward to have their say on plans for a new extra care development.

Councillor Katharine Maxwell, of the Biddick and All Saints ward, is encouraging residents to take the time to make their views known over plans to build a new extra care development in their local area.

An artist’s impressions of the new Extra Care scheme on the site of the former Chuter Ede School and Community Association could look. | JDDK Architects

The scheme would also incorporate a new café and multi-use spaces for activities that would be open and accessible to the general public.

Karbon Homes is leading the development and has submitted a planning application, on which residents can give their views by writing to South Tyneside Council’s Planning Department at the Town Hall or via email ([email protected]) - residents must quote the reference number 250168.

Cllr Maxwell has stated that whilst she welcomes significant investment in the Biddick Hall area, she states that it is important for residents to give their opinions.

She said: “I would wish to confirm that despite rumours, the much valued local football pitches are protected and that the Youth Hut and multi-user games area provision at the site are also protected.”

Local residents have until April 16 to make their representations on the plans.