Concerns have been raised around “inconsiderate” parking in parts of South Tyneside – along with officers facing “a lot of abuse” for trying to tackle the issue around schools.

Councillors at the latest meeting of East Shields and Whitburn Community Area Forum (CAF) highlighted parking problems at numerous locations in the region following a presentation on the topic from South Tyneside Council officers.

One particular area of concern raised was around problematic parking around some of the borough’s schools.

Councillors heard the presence of enforcement officers around schools is “not always welcomed" | 70023venus2009/Flickr

Councillor Steven Harrison, South Tyneside Alliance Group representative in the Cleadon Park ward, said: “I do special educational needs runs on a morning and every school in the borough, the double parking is incredible.

“It doesn’t matter where you go, every school there is a problem with parents double parking.”

Labour’s Councillor Neil Maxwell, Harton representative, also raised concerns around traffic and parking problems near a school in his ward.

Council parking manager Alex Hobbs, speaking at the meeting, said they have “huge, huge problems” around schools, particularly in residential areas.

She added: “The civil enforcement officers create a scarecrow effect, it’s very effective when an enforcement officer is in place. Once you take the enforcement away from that educational setting and take them to somewhere else the behaviour returns. I don’t really think there is a quick fix other than trying to increase compliance from enforcement.”

However Ms Hobbs noted the presence of enforcement officers around schools is “not always welcomed.”

She continued: “We get a lot of abuse at schools from parents and there are some schools we can’t attend without any police presence, so it’s a sad situation in relation to public safety for pedestrians etc.”

Elsewhere, Labour’s Councillor Ruth Berkley, Horsley Hill ward representative, highlighted how parking concerns are a “major issue” in her area.

She said: “Inconsiderate parking is a real concern for me because it seems to be on the increase where people just do not care where they park, whether there are any notices or there is clearly disabled access.

“Something that maybe doesn’t always get picked up is that people are parking there and people, particularly with sight issues, including the blind, find it really difficult to come out of their houses if there are cars that they’re not used to having there.”

She gave the example of Highfield Road as a particular problem site, highlighting cases of “wagons parking to unload on double yellow lines.”

A presentation at the meeting (on February 6) noted Highfield Road had been visited by parking patrols 421 times between January 1 and October 11 2024 with 14 penalty charge notices issued.

Elsewhere Cllr Harrison raised concerns around parking problems in Gorse Avenue.

He said: “It’s a constant problem because the best shopping centre in South Shields is The Nook, and they’re parking in the side streets, just anywhere, blocking people’s drives to walk over to the shops.”

Labour’s Councillor Susan Traynor, Cleadon Park representative, added it is an issue they have known about “for a long time” in the area and they continue to raise with officers.

The meeting heard patrols were carried out in Gorse Avenue 123 times during the 10 month period last year, with three penalty notices issued.

Council officers noted their approach to parking enforcement is “to protect road safety, vulnerable pedestrians, and ensure compliance with parking restrictions” and to patrol in a “firm but fair manner.”

They added this includes patrols in streets, car parks and around schools to ensure pedestrians are protected and to deliver the best service possible for everyone, including motorists.

The local authority parking team also works with the police and other council services to prevent crime and anti-social behaviour and to protect civil enforcement officers against abuse and violence.

The council parking team can be contacted on 0191 424 7900 or via email at [email protected].