‘We’re delighted this day has finally come’ - Councillors react to Pickwick Arms demolition decision
Councillors within the South Tyneside Green Party have welcomed the decision to approve the demolition of the derelict Pickwick Arms site, in South Shields.
South Tyneside Council recently secured full ownership of the site, on Dickens Avenue, following lengthy legal negotiations with the owners.
The local authority announced plans to demolish the building which has become a magnet for graffiti, vandalism and trespassing in recent years, despite the council's attempts to secure the area.
Andrew Whittaker, corporate lead for town centres and foreshore on the local authority, told a recent community meeting it was not possible to repurpose the empty site and that it was “cheaper to knock the building down” instead.
A planning application to demolish the pub has been given the green light, much to the delight of the South Tyneside councillors.
Chris Davies, a Green Party councillor for the Biddick and All Saints ward, has welcomed the decision to bring the saga of the Pickwick Arms to an end.
He said: “Residents have had to live with this eyesore for far too long.
“The site has been a magnet for anti-social behaviour and a reminder of Labour’s neglect since the leasehold was last sold back in 2011.
“We’re delighted this day has finally come — it’s been years in the making.
“The bat roosts being properly mitigated for locally, clearing the final obstacle to action.
“After years of inaction, local people deserve to see real progress. This decision is an important milestone, these are green shoots of recovery for Biddick Hall.”
Rachael Taylor, also a Green Party councillor for the Biddick and All Saints ward, has called for a consultation with the local community when it comes to deciding the future of the site.
She added: “This decision could allow complete redevelopment of the site but that process must happen as part of a full consultation with the local community.
“Local residents have waited long enough to be heard about what comes next, and it's vital their voices shape the future of this site.
“I would also like to thank council officers for their perseverance here along with agreements to use humane wildlife solutions to remove the resident pigeons.”
The South Tyneside Green Party has stated that they now expect South Tyneside Council to move quickly on the next phase in order to make the site safe and ready for redevelopment.