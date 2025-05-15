South Tyneside Council secures ownership of ‘eyesore’ pub site

Last orders has finally been called on the Pickwick Arms.

The Pickwick Arms, on Dickens Avenue, in South Shields is finally set to be demolished after South Tyneside Council take over the “eyesore” former pub site.

Planning permission was granted by the local authority to demolish the site in 2018 but the buildings owners have still not made moves to flatten the derelict pub.

As a result, the site remains a magnet for graffiti, vandalism and trespassing despite the Council’s attempts to secure the area.

The Pickwick Arms has been taken over by South Tyneside Council, who will now look to demolish the derelict pub. | Google Maps

It appears the long running saga is now coming to an end after South Tyneside Council secured ownership of the site, following lengthy legal negotiations with the owner.

Cllr Maxwell has now confirmed that preparations are now on the way to flatten and clear the site.

She said: “I am so pleased for the local residents who have had to live next to this eyesore for so long that we have finally been able, after much legal wrangling, to take ownership of the site and the Council can now put the land to good use.

“I have no fixed views on what this land should be used for, whether to retain as open space or using the land for new house build.

“I would be interested in local residents views.

“I also want to thank local residents who have been extremely patient as these negotiations continued, it has been a long process, but a new chapter is about to be written for this area of Biddick Hall.”

At the time of writing, there is no timeline for when the derelict pub will be demolished and cleared.

