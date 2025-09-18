We’re listening to people’s experiences to make key social care reforms

A series of key social care reforms are being put forward to South Tyneside Council’s Cabinet.

A cross-party scrutiny committee are putting forward new recommendations that are designed to improve outcomes for children and families across South Tyneside.

The comprehensive report, which goes before Cabinet on Wednesday, September 24, follows a thorough review of children’s social care services in the borough.

It also sets out clear priorities for strengthening the support for local families.

Children’s social care is one of South Tyneside Council’s largest areas of responsibility, covering statutory services that protect and support vulnerable young people and their families.

The local authority is required by law to keep children safe and ensure their wellbeing, with thousands of children and families in the borough relying on social care every year.

The Scrutiny Commission was led by the Council’s Children Safeguarding and Young People Scrutiny Committee to help get a better understanding of social care demand, forecasting and capacity planning.

Information was gathered from social workers, foster carers, kinship carers and young people in care in order to hear about their experiences and the challenges that they face.

The Commissions recommendations for social care reforms include promoting Fostering Friendly Employee Policies across South Tyneside to better support foster carers in the workplace, working closely with local communities to ensure new children’s homes are well integrated and welcoming for young people, and expanding the range of accommodation options for care leavers so they have more choice and support as they move into adulthood.

The report also made note of the significant financial pressures that are facing children’s social care, with around 36% of South Tyneside Council’s budget being spent on these services.

Things such as rising placement costs, particularly for external and out-of-borough residential care, means that the Council is now paying significantly more for care, even as demand and complexity of need increase.

South Tyneside Council states that it is working to address this and keep more children closer to their families, schools and communities, with its investment in three new children’s residential homes.

The Commission has also called for more partnership working, stronger links with local communities and regular checks to make sure new changes are working and having a lasting impact.

Councillor Katharine Maxwell, Chair of the Scrutiny Committee, said: “The Commission listened to young people, carers and staff about the real impact of rising costs and limited resources.

“Our recommendations are about making sure support is available when and where it is needed, even as budgets get tighter.

“By listening to people’s real experiences, we can make services better, more effective and sustainable.”

Councillor Liz McHugh, Lead Member for Children and Families, Social Care, Education and Skill, added: “Our goal is to give every child in South Tyneside the best chance to succeed.

“These recommendations recognise the challenges some families face and the need for early, targeted support.

“By working together across services and staying focused on fairness, we can help every child reach their potential.

“At the same time, we must be honest about the financial pressures we face and ensure every pound is spent where it will make the biggest difference.

“I also want to celebrate the outstanding work that goes on every day in children’s social care.

“Despite the pressures and rising demand, our teams continue to make a real difference to children’s lives, and I am incredibly proud of their dedication and commitment.”

Cabinet members will look at the Commission’s findings and proposed actions at the meeting on September 24, which will start at 4pm at South Shields Town Hall.

Members will aim to implement improvements that put children at the heart of decision-making.